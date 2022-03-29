CHRIS Fagan will have no hesitation in deploying Jarrod Berry to more run-with roles in the future, saying no player in the competition is untaggable.

Berry was assigned to follow Zach Merrett after quarter-time of Saturday's 22-point win over Essendon, slowly restricting the Bomber midfielder's influence after he torched the Lions in the opening term.

Although Fagan believes there is no definitive answer in whether to tag opposing midfielders or not, he says it's an option he's happy to continue exploring.

"One of the other things we've worked on this year is trying to have a few more levers to pull in games when things aren't going so well," Fagan said on Tuesday.

"That's one we'd certainly consider if an opposition midfielder is causing problems, which Zach Merrett was clearly doing early in the game.

Jarrod Berry hones in on Zach Merrett in round two, 2022.

"Will we do that every week? I'm not sure.

"It's good to have a player like Jarrod Berry that can switch from an offensive, ball-hunting midfielder to playing more of a tagging, run-with role."

Fagan said it was a decision he and the Lions coaching staff had weighed up many times over recent years, but usually decided to "back our blokes in" to start winning more contested ball rather than restricting an opponent.

"From my perspective, every player in the league is taggable," he said.

"You've just got to know how to do it and do it in the right circumstances and have the right player with the right physical attributes and attitude to get it done."

Fagan comes up against an old ally on Saturday night, when David Noble's North Melbourne heads to the Gabba.

Brisbane will welcome back Mitch Robinson from a one-match suspension, while captain Dayne Zorko (calf) continued to move more freely at training on Tuesday after a strong performance against Essendon.

Fagan said Brisbane still had plenty to work on following its 2-0 season start.

"We've played two opposition teams that have been pretty determined to play well against us.

"To come away from both those games with wins is a real positive. This time last year we were 0-2.

"We're probably not playing our absolute football yet. We've shown really good mental courage in both games to emerge with victories."