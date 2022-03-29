Teammates get around Chad Wingard in round two, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN star Chad Wingard is in contention to face Carlton at the MCG on Sunday despite being substituted out of the big win over Port Adelaide on the weekend.

The dual All-Australian was replaced by Tom Phillips at half-time after injuring his hamstring against his old side at Adelaide Oval.

The Hawks initially expected Wingard to be unavailable for at least three weeks but scans have ruled out a more serious injury, only discovering minimal damage.

Chad Wingard celebrates a goal in round one, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Wingard will be given most of this week to prove his fitness in time for the unexpected blockbuster against the Blues, who are also undefeated after the first fortnight.

The 28-year-old has experienced an interrupted start to 2022, overcoming an ankle injury in February before running into another injury issue on Saturday night, after kicking two first-half goals against the Power.

Wingard stormed home late last season to finish fifth in the Peter Crimmins Medal, averaging 28.4 disposals, six inside 50s, five clearances and a goal across the final five games, where he polled Brownlow Medal votes in every game after round 19.

The Hawks are expected to regain young gun Will Day for the first time in 2022 after flirting with the idea of recalling him last weekend, before opting to give the defender more game time in the VFL.

The 20-year-old played a full game for Box Hill on Sunday afternoon, collecting 21 disposals, seven marks and a goal in the two-point loss to Collingwood at Victoria Park.

Will Day in action during round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Day required longer than first expected to overcome the ankle injury that limited him to just five games in 2021, training away from the main group for almost the entire pre-season.

After nursing Changkuoth Jiath and Day back via the VFL, Hawthorn is set to provide Jarman Impey with the same platform to kickstart his season this weekend.

Impey has dealt with a foot and ankle issue across the pre-season and has endured a frustrating time at Waverley Park since he tore his ACL in July 2019.

Box Hill hosts Carlton's VFL side at Box Hill City Oval on Sunday afternoon.

New recruit Max Lynch will also be available after missing round two due to the concussion he copped in his first game for the Hawks.

Hawthorn will name a 26-man squad for Sunday's clash against the undefeated Blues on Thursday afternoon, before finalising the 22 on Friday afternoon.