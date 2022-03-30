TOP-FIVE draft pick Logan McDonald has been dropped from Sydney's team for Thursday night's clash with the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium.

The Bulldogs have regained Bailey Smith (hip) and have selected Marcus Bontempelli (ankle) and Aaron Naughton (calf) who are both carrying niggles.

Joel Amartey is McDonald's replacement and the only change to the Swans team that romped past Geelong to a 2-0 season start last Friday night.

McDonald, the No.4 pick in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, is goalless from the opening two rounds, gathering just 11 disposals total as he battles for form.

Therabody AFL All-Australian forward Tom Papley is close to a return, but it won't be this week.

The Bulldogs, desperate to win, have their fully stocked midfield to play with upon Smith's return and have managed Hayden Crozier, who fainted at half-time of last week's loss to Carlton.

Western Bulldogs v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: B.Smith

Out: H.Crozier (managed), B.Williams (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Williams (replaced Crozier)

SYDNEY

In: J.Amartey

Out: L.McDonald (omitted), A.Sheldrick (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: A.Sheldrick (unused)