Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates a goal during the round two clash between the Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on March 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The team 'tracking as well as anyone to have a premiership crack this year'

- There's so many names on THIS list that just shape as 'the next premiership team'

- There does come a time when Jamarra Ugle-Hagan 'has just got to stand up and present'

- The first two rounds have been 'sensational' for a returning Hawk

- Love for big Sun: 'No one is spoken of higher than he is'

In this episode ...

0:00 – An exciting Thursday night clash

1:30 – Some of the challenges Sydney pose to the Bulldogs

4:56 – The Swans' list build has been a massive success

8:08 – A big game for Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is exactly what the Bulldogs need

9:55 – Opposite rehab approaches have both worked for Charlie Curnow and James Sicily

12:13 – A couple of other successful returns from injury

13:50 – A Friday night fixturing double-header