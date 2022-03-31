PORT Adelaide spearhead Charlie Dixon is facing another month on the sidelines after suffering a setback at training last week.

And in another blow to the winless Power, five-time Showdown medallist Robbie Gray has been ruled out of Friday night's clash against Adelaide due to health and safety protocols.

Dixon, who had ankle surgery on the eve of the season, was pushing to return but suffered bone bruising on the inside of his ankle following an incident at training.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

The club says it is unrelated to his surgery, but the 31-year-old will still be sidelined for a month.

Gray is expected to play in next week's clash against Melbourne after clearing the AFL's Health and Safety protocols.

Port Adelaide's Robbie Gray receives treatment for an injury against Brisbane in R1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Power are also missing gun defender Aliir Aliir (ankle) and Orazio Fantasia (knee), while Trent McKenzie (ankle) is in doubt for this week.

Port Adelaide is still searching for its first win after losses to Brisbane and Hawthorn to begin the season.

The Crows are also winless in what is shaping as an intriguing Showdown on Friday night.