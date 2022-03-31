GOLD Coast livewire Izak Rankine will miss a second straight match with a corked quad after failing to train on Thursday.

Rankine suffered the injury late in the Suns' opening round win over West Coast and missed last Saturday's loss to Melbourne.

While Gold Coast was hopeful the 21-year-old would return to play Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, he hasn't improved enough.

Izak Rankine celebrates a goal during the round one match between West Coast and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on March 20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"We made a call early this morning that if he couldn't train fully, which we were 50-50 on, we wanted to go with a bit of certainty," coach Stuart Dew said.

"It's disappointing it hasn't come along like we would have liked, but we're guided by the injury itself."

Dew said it was a "perfect storm" for Rankine who suffered the injury and then jumped on a flight from Perth the following day into a short turnaround against the Demons.



MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list





He will resume running in the next couple of days and is expected to be available to play Carlton in round four.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Rankine's scintillating skills on display early Izak Rankine shows his nous around the goalposts with this brilliant snap goal

"For a little while there it was severe, then he turned the corner and did a bit and it blew up again.

"We didn't want to push him this week and he gets another knock and then it becomes a really big issue."



PLAY AFL FANTASY Make your trades NOW

The Suns will regain the services of running defender Lachie Weller who has been in health and safety protocols the past week.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 20: Lachie Weller of the Suns handpasses the ball during the 2022 AFL Round 01 match between the West Coast Eagles and the Gold Coast Suns at Optus Stadium on March 20, 2022 In Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/AFL Photos)

Weller trained strongly at Metricon Stadium and showed no ill-effects of missing the past seven days.

Gold Coast also announced it had locked away emerging ruckman Ned Moyle for a further two years after he joined the club via the supplemental selection period less than 12 months ago.