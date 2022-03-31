Michael Walters in action during the round two clash between Fremantle and St Kilda at Optus Stadium on March 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir has revealed out-of-form All-Australian Michael Walters is in doubt for Sunday's Western Derby with a left hand injury.

The 31-year-old underwent scans earlier in the week after an incident in the second quarter of Sunday's 10-point loss to St Kilda where he had minimal impact with eight disposals and one goal.

"He went for scans," Longmuir told reporters on Thursday. "It's ruled out a bone break at this stage. He's definitely got something going on there."

Walters trained with strapping on the hand and did not appear overly hindered by the issue when marking or handballing, with Longmuir stating that would form their selection call.

"We just have to see how it functions," Longmuir added.

Walters, who has been used predominantly forward so far this season, only managed seven possessions with no goals in Fremantle's round one victory over Adelaide.

