IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Mark Ricciuto and THAT anti-Adelaide rant in the spotlight
- 'When you are a club director…the conversations happen internally'
- Tonight's double-header on the menu
- The Dogs' young brigade stand up
- Jaymie Graham to coach Freo in Longmuir's absence
- AFLW's historic moment
In this episode ...
0:00 – Mark Ricciuto's 'rant' aimed at his own club
2:30 – The pressure this places on Matthew Nicks
5:54 – What happens once Taylor Walker's ban ends?
7:56 – Looking ahead to tonight's matches
11:12 – Tim English delivers for the Bulldogs
13:20 – Two young forwards stand up
15:38 – A massive prelim final week in the NAB AFLW
18:33 – Jaymie Graham takes over as Fremantle coach for the week