IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Mark Ricciuto and THAT anti-Adelaide rant in the spotlight

- 'When you are a club director…the conversations happen internally'

- Tonight's double-header on the menu

- The Dogs' young brigade stand up

- Jaymie Graham to coach Freo in Longmuir's absence

- AFLW's historic moment

In this episode ...

0:00 – Mark Ricciuto's 'rant' aimed at his own club

2:30 – The pressure this places on Matthew Nicks

5:54 – What happens once Taylor Walker's ban ends?

7:56 – Looking ahead to tonight's matches

11:12 – Tim English delivers for the Bulldogs

13:20 – Two young forwards stand up

15:38 – A massive prelim final week in the NAB AFLW

18:33 – Jaymie Graham takes over as Fremantle coach for the week