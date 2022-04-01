JACK Riewoldt has not recovered from his fractured thumb and is absent from Richmond's team to play St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

Riewoldt suffered the injury in the opening round against Carlton, and although initially expected to line up against the Saints, is not in the Tigers' 22.

Dylan Grimes will re-join Toby Nankervis in his co-captaincy role after missing last Sunday's win over Greater Western Sydney.

St Kilda has been bolstered by the return of ruckman Paddy Ryder, who blew the cobwebs out from a difficult pre-season with a run in the VFL last week.

Ryder, 34, has battled an Achilles problem but will team up with Rowan Marshall in the ruck, while Jack Hayes has also been named.

Dougal Howard also returns from health and safety protocols.

Hawthorn has made just one change for its monster clash against fellow unbeaten outfit Carlton at the MCG, with skipper Ben McEvoy ruled out with a fractured neck.

Exciting youngster Will Day will play his first game of the season after overcoming ankle issues that plagued him in 2021.

The Blues welcome back Adam Cerra from health and safety protocols to unleash their full-strength midfield for the first time in 2022, while ex-Bulldog Lewis Young will run out for his first game in Blues colours.

Carlton's Adam Cerra in action against Richmond in R1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Forward Jack Martin has not been included after missing last week due to health and safety protocols, while Mitch McGovern and Oscar McDonald have been left out with injury.

West Coast and Fremantle won't announce their teams for Sunday's Derby at Optus Stadium until Saturday afternoon due to the magnitude of COVID-19 in Western Australia right now.

Friday, April 1

Melbourne v Essendon at the MCG, 7.20pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

In: S.Weideman

Out: B.Brown (HS Protocol), T.Bedford (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: T.Bedford (unused)

ESSENDON

In: N.Martin, D.Shiel, A.Phillips

Out: D.Smith (omitted), A.Francis (omitted), Z.Merrett (ankle), N.Cox (ankle)

Last week's sub: T.Wanganeen (unused)

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.50pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: B.Frampton, R.Laird, L.Murphy

Out: N.Murray (omitted), L.Pedlar (omitted), R.Sloane (groin), J.Soligo (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Soligo (replaced R.Sloane)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: S.Mayes, J.McEntee

Out: J.Sinn (omitted), J.Finlayson (omitted), X.Duursma (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Mead (replaced T.McKenzie)

Saturday, April 2

GWS Giants v Gold Coast at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT

GWS Giants

In: B.Preuss, J.Peatling, L.Keeffe, J.Stein

Out: J.Riccardi (omitted), M.Flynn (omitted), J.Brander (omitted), P.Davis (hamstring), D.Lloyd (shoulder)

Last week's sub: M.de Boer (replaced D.Lloyd)

Gold Coast

In: L.Weller

Out: S.Flanders (omitted), D.Macpherson (omitted)

Last week's sub: D.Macpherson (unused)

Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 7.25pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.Maynard, R.McInnes

Out: B.McCreery (hip), N.Kreuger (shoulder), T.Brown (omitted)

New: Reef McInnes

Last week's sub: D.Cameron (replaced N.Kreuger)

GEELONG

In: S.De Koning, S.Higgins

Out: Z.Guthrie (omitted), L.Dahlhaus (omitted), Q.Narkle (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Q.Narkle (unused)

Brisbane v North Melbourne at the Gabba, 7.00pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: M.Robinson

Out: H.Sharp (omitted), J.Prior (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Prior (unused)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.McKay, J.Stephenson, E.Ford

Out: C.Lazzaro (omitted), A.Bonar (omitted), L.Davies-Uniacke (concussion), T.Thomas (internal bruising)

Last week's sub: A.Bonar (replaced L.Davies-Uniacke)

Sunday, April 3

Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

CARLTON

In: Le.Young, A.Cerra

Out: O.McDonald (back), M.McGovern (hamstring), L.Fogarty (omitted)

New: Lewis Young

Last week's sub: L.Plowman (replaced O.McDonald)

HAWTHORN

In: W.Day

Out: B.McEvoy (injured), T.Phillips (omitted)

Last week's sub: T.Phillips (replaced C.Wingard)

St Kilda v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: D.Howard, P.Ryder

Out: D.Joyce (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted), C.Sharman (omitted)

Last week's sub: C.Sharman (unused)

RICHMOND

In: D.Grimes

Out: B.Miller (omitted), J.Aarts (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Aarts (replaced T.Dow)

West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 4.20pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: To be announced on Saturday

Out: To be announced on Saturday

Last week's sub: L.Edwards (replaced B.Ainsworth)

FREMANTLE

In: To be announced on Saturday

Out: To be announced on Saturday

Last week's sub: N.O'Driscoll (replaced S.Darcy)