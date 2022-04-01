JACK Riewoldt has not recovered from his fractured thumb and is absent from Richmond's team to play St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.
Riewoldt suffered the injury in the opening round against Carlton, and although initially expected to line up against the Saints, is not in the Tigers' 22.
Dylan Grimes will re-join Toby Nankervis in his co-captaincy role after missing last Sunday's win over Greater Western Sydney.
St Kilda has been bolstered by the return of ruckman Paddy Ryder, who blew the cobwebs out from a difficult pre-season with a run in the VFL last week.
Ryder, 34, has battled an Achilles problem but will team up with Rowan Marshall in the ruck, while Jack Hayes has also been named.
Dougal Howard also returns from health and safety protocols.
Hawthorn has made just one change for its monster clash against fellow unbeaten outfit Carlton at the MCG, with skipper Ben McEvoy ruled out with a fractured neck.
Exciting youngster Will Day will play his first game of the season after overcoming ankle issues that plagued him in 2021.
The Blues welcome back Adam Cerra from health and safety protocols to unleash their full-strength midfield for the first time in 2022, while ex-Bulldog Lewis Young will run out for his first game in Blues colours.
Forward Jack Martin has not been included after missing last week due to health and safety protocols, while Mitch McGovern and Oscar McDonald have been left out with injury.
West Coast and Fremantle won't announce their teams for Sunday's Derby at Optus Stadium until Saturday afternoon due to the magnitude of COVID-19 in Western Australia right now.
Friday, April 1
Melbourne v Essendon at the MCG, 7.20pm AEDT
MELBOURNE
In: S.Weideman
Out: B.Brown (HS Protocol), T.Bedford (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: T.Bedford (unused)
ESSENDON
In: N.Martin, D.Shiel, A.Phillips
Out: D.Smith (omitted), A.Francis (omitted), Z.Merrett (ankle), N.Cox (ankle)
Last week's sub: T.Wanganeen (unused)
Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.50pm ACDT
ADELAIDE
In: B.Frampton, R.Laird, L.Murphy
Out: N.Murray (omitted), L.Pedlar (omitted), R.Sloane (groin), J.Soligo (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: J.Soligo (replaced R.Sloane)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: S.Mayes, J.McEntee
Out: J.Sinn (omitted), J.Finlayson (omitted), X.Duursma (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Mead (replaced T.McKenzie)
Saturday, April 2
GWS Giants v Gold Coast at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT
GWS Giants
In: B.Preuss, J.Peatling, L.Keeffe, J.Stein
Out: J.Riccardi (omitted), M.Flynn (omitted), J.Brander (omitted), P.Davis (hamstring), D.Lloyd (shoulder)
Last week's sub: M.de Boer (replaced D.Lloyd)
Gold Coast
In: L.Weller
Out: S.Flanders (omitted), D.Macpherson (omitted)
Last week's sub: D.Macpherson (unused)
Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 7.25pm AEDT
COLLINGWOOD
In: B.Maynard, R.McInnes
Out: B.McCreery (hip), N.Kreuger (shoulder), T.Brown (omitted)
New: Reef McInnes
Last week's sub: D.Cameron (replaced N.Kreuger)
GEELONG
In: S.De Koning, S.Higgins
Out: Z.Guthrie (omitted), L.Dahlhaus (omitted), Q.Narkle (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Q.Narkle (unused)
Brisbane v North Melbourne at the Gabba, 7.00pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: M.Robinson
Out: H.Sharp (omitted), J.Prior (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Prior (unused)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: B.McKay, J.Stephenson, E.Ford
Out: C.Lazzaro (omitted), A.Bonar (omitted), L.Davies-Uniacke (concussion), T.Thomas (internal bruising)
Last week's sub: A.Bonar (replaced L.Davies-Uniacke)
Sunday, April 3
Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
CARLTON
In: Le.Young, A.Cerra
Out: O.McDonald (back), M.McGovern (hamstring), L.Fogarty (omitted)
New: Lewis Young
Last week's sub: L.Plowman (replaced O.McDonald)
HAWTHORN
In: W.Day
Out: B.McEvoy (injured), T.Phillips (omitted)
Last week's sub: T.Phillips (replaced C.Wingard)
St Kilda v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: D.Howard, P.Ryder
Out: D.Joyce (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted), C.Sharman (omitted)
Last week's sub: C.Sharman (unused)
RICHMOND
In: D.Grimes
Out: B.Miller (omitted), J.Aarts (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Aarts (replaced T.Dow)
West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 4.20pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: To be announced on Saturday
Out: To be announced on Saturday
Last week's sub: L.Edwards (replaced B.Ainsworth)
FREMANTLE
In: To be announced on Saturday
Out: To be announced on Saturday
Last week's sub: N.O'Driscoll (replaced S.Darcy)