NORTH Melbourne captain Jack Ziebell believes recalled midfielder Jaidyn Stephenson will quickly return to his best form because of his "outstanding" attitude.

Stephenson was left out of the Kangaroos' team that defeated West Coast last weekend, going back to the VFL and racking up 24 disposals in a win to put himself back in the frame.

The former No.6 draft pick has been recalled to face Brisbane on Saturday night following injuries to Tarryn Thomas and Luke Davies-Uniacke.



Ziebell said the former Magpie could not have done more in the past week to impress.

North Melbourne's Jaidyn Stephenson poses ahead of the 2022 season. Picture: AFL Photos

"His attitude was outstanding," Ziebell said.

"It's never easy for a high-profile recruit to be omitted and be sent back to the VFL, but his attitude going to the game, the way he played, the way he got through it was outstanding and a true testament to his character.

"That's why I think he'll bounce back really quickly, because he's got that attitude."

Following his 11-disposal first round performance against Hawthorn, Stephenson was told to keep things simple, Ziebell said.

It'll be the same instructions against Brisbane.

Jack Ziebell leaves the field after the loss to Hawthorn in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"You forget he's only 23, it feels like he's been in the system a lot longer.

"Stepho will tell you and everyone at North will let you know, he puts more pressure on himself than anyone puts on him.

"He's got real pride in his performance.

"When those performances for himself aren't up to scratch, he wants to change that really quickly. He's very impatient at getting better.

"For us it's just about how he can contribute to the team, do his job the best he can, and if he does that this weekend we'll be rapt."

Hawthorn's Josh Ward is tackled by North Melbourne's Jaidyn Stephenson during round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ziebell and some North Melbourne teammates have joined Brisbane skipper Dayne Zorko and his fellow Lions leaders in donating some signed boots from the game to be auctioned as a fundraiser to go to victims of the recent floods in south-east Queensland.

"We're really excited to be able to help in any way we can," Ziebell said.

"We feel very fortunate to be honest to be part of this match. To raise some money and auction some boots is very miniscule in what we can do, but it might have an impact for a lot of people."