GOLD Coast is bracing for a fiery Greater Western Sydney as the Giants attempt to arrest their winless start to the 2022 season.

Pressure is mounting on coach Leon Cameron and his team with GWS coming off a poor loss to Richmond last week and falling short to cross-town rival Sydney in round one.

The Giants have made a statement at the selection table by dropping Matt Flynn, Jarrod Brander and Jake Riccardi, after already losing Phil Davis and Jacob Hopper to serious injuries.



Dashing Suns defender Lachie Weller returns from health and safety protocols for the clash at Giants Stadium, replacing Sam Flanders, but Izak Rankine (hamstring) was unable to prove his fitness.

Suns coach Stuart Dew said during the week his charges needed to draw on the endeavour and spirit they showed in their gutsy 13-point loss to reigning premiers Melbourne.

"We've got to maintain our intensity," Dew said. "We all thought that game on the weekend was high pressure, high speed and high physicality, so we expect that from the Giants as well."

The Giants called on injury-prone ruckman Braydon Preuss to make his club debut while Jake Stein, Lachlan Keeffe, James Peatling and last week's medi-sub Matt de Boer were all recalled.

GWS Giants v Gold Coast at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

GWS Giants: Adam Kennedy

Gold Coast: Josh Corbett

GIANTS v SUNS Follow it LIVE