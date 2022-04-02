GEELONG skipper Joel Selwood will break Stephen Kernahan's longstanding captaincy record when he leads the Cats for the 227th time in Saturday night's clash against Collingwood at the MCG.

Brisbane v North Melbourne at the Gabba, 7.00pm AEST

Brisbane: Harry Sharp

North Melbourne: Aiden Bonar

Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 7.25pm AEDT

Collingwood: Tyler Brown

Geelong: Luke Dahlhaus

GWS Giants v Gold Coast at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT

GWS Giants: Adam Kennedy

Gold Coast: Josh Corbett

