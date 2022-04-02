GEELONG skipper Joel Selwood will break Stephen Kernahan's longstanding captaincy record when he leads the Cats for the 227th time in Saturday night's clash against Collingwood at the MCG.
Brisbane v North Melbourne at the Gabba, 7.00pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Brisbane: Harry Sharp
North Melbourne: Aiden Bonar
Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 7.25pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Collingwood: Tyler Brown
Geelong: Luke Dahlhaus
GWS Giants v Gold Coast at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
GWS Giants: Adam Kennedy
Gold Coast: Josh Corbett
