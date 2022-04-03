TRADITIONAL rivals Carlton and Hawthorn lock horns at the MCG on Sunday afternoon as both teams look to continue their surprising unbeaten starts to the season.

Under new coaches Michael Voss and Sam Mitchell, the Blues and Hawks have been ultra-impressive to open 2022.

The Hawks sat on top of the ladder after round two following wins over North Melbourne and a stunning 64-point thrashing of Port Adelaide, while the Blues beat last year's Grand Finalists the Western Bulldogs after sinking Richmond in the opening round.

Ben McEvoy will be a huge loss for the Hawks after the skipper fractured his neck in a training incident on Thursday.

But in better news, young gun Will Day will play his first game of the season after overcoming ankle issues that plagued him in 2021.

Hawthorn's Will Day in action against Essendon in R1, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Blues welcome back Adam Cerra from health and safety protocols and former Bulldog Lewis Young will run out for his first game in Blues colours.

But they will be without defenders Mitch McGovern (hamstring/hip) and Oscar McDonald (back) for the clash.

Forward Jack Martin was not included after missing last week due to health and safety protocols.