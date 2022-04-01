The AFL advises the Match Review of Thursday's game during Round Three of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. One charge was laid and there were two further incidents that required an explanation.

Charge laid:

Sam Wicks, Sydney Swans, has been charged with Striking Alex Keath, Western Bulldogs, during the fourth quarter of the Round Three match between the Western Bulldogs and the Sydney Swans played at Marvel Stadium on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Incident assessed:

The incident involving the Sydney Swans’ Lance Franklin and the Western Bulldogs' Zaine Cordy from the first quarter of Thursday night's match between the Western Bulldogs and the Sydney Swans was assessed. The ball is kicked towards the Sydney Swans’ forward 50. Cordy spins and then stumbles out of the marking contest where he is met by Franklin and high contact occurs. It was the view of the Match Review Officer that Franklin’s actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.

Western Bulldogs' Zaine Cordy on the bench against Sydney in R3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The incident involving the Western Bulldogs' Tim English and the Sydney Swans’ Nick Blakey from the fourth quarter of Thursday night's match between the Western Bulldogs and the Sydney Swans was assessed. The ball is loose on the wing. Blakey takes possession of the ball before handballing to a teammate. After disposing of the football, Blakey is met by the Western Bulldogs’ Tim English. English gets to a stationary position before turning his body and making contact with player Blakey. It was determined by the MRO that English’s actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.