WEST Coast has been forced into another 12 changes ahead of the Derby against Fremantle, with key players Luke Shuey, Willie Rioli and Liam Duggan among those ruled out via health and safety protocols.

Star midfielder Tim Kelly is also out after suffering a hamstring injury.

However, the Eagles will regain Josh Kennedy, Nic Naitanui, Andrew Gaff and Jack Redden to bolster their side for the clash against the Dockers.

The five top-up players who made their Eagles debuts against North Melbourne in round two – Callum Jamieson, Angus Dewar, Declan Mountford, Aaron Black and Stefan Giro – have all been omitted.

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir has swung the axe after the round two loss to St Kilda, dropping Joel Hamling, Bailey Banfield and Griffin Logue. That trio joins injured stars Sean Darcy (ankle) and Caleb Serong out of the 22, while Matt Taberner comes in for his first game of the season amid a total of five changes.

First-round draftee Neil Erasmus will make his debut, while Nathan O'Driscoll comes into the 22 after being the medi-sub against the Saints. Brennan Cox (H&S protocols) and Brandon Walker also return to the side.

Carlton has also been dealt a blow ahead of its huge clash against Hawthorn on Sunday, with speedster Adam Saad ruled out via health and safety protocols. Jordan Boyd comes into the team for his debut and Paddy Dow is now an emergency.

Sunday, April 3

Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

CARLTON

In: Le.Young, A.Cerra, J.Boyd

Out: O.McDonald (back), M.McGovern (hamstring), L.Fogarty (omitted), A.Saad (HS Protocol)

New: Lewis Young, Jordan Boyd

Last week's sub: L.Plowman (replaced O.McDonald)

HAWTHORN

In: W.Day

Out: B.McEvoy (injured), T.Phillips (omitted)

Last week's sub: T.Phillips (replaced C.Wingard)

St Kilda v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: D.Howard, P.Ryder

Out: D.Joyce (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted), C.Sharman (omitted)

Last week's sub: C.Sharman (unused)

RICHMOND

In: D.Grimes

Out: B.Miller (omitted), J.Aarts (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Aarts (replaced T.Dow)

West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 4.20pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Kennedy, N.Naitanui, A.Gaff, J.Redden, J.Nelson, J.Rotham, Z.Langdon, J.Jones, C.West, H.Edwards, B.Hough, H.Dixon

Out: T.Kelly (hamstring), L.Shuey (HS Protocols), W.Rioli (HS Protocols), L.Duggan (HS Protocols), B.Williams (HS Protocols), J.Williams (HS Protocols), C.Jamieson (omitted), A.Dewar (omitted), D.Mountford (omitted), A.Black (omitted), S.Giro (omitted), B.Ainsworth (omitted)

Last week's sub: L.Edwards (replaced B.Ainsworth)

FREMANTLE

In: B.Cox, B.Walker, M.Taberner, N.Erasmus

Out: S.Darcy (ankle), C.Serong (knee), J.Hamling (omitted), G.Logue (omitted), B.Banfield (omitted)

Last week's sub: N.O'Driscoll (replaced S.Darcy)