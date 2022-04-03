IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- This young gun has officially arrived ... and 'he's got there quicker than Buddy'
- These three Blues are a 'classy footy-brain trio'
- 'You can't help but smile' seeing Curnow kick goals'
- 'The two greatest drawcards of the AFLW game' in the GF
- The 'sad story' that actually really hurts Hawthorn fans who love Cyril Rioli
- It's gonna take an extraordinary result in 2022 for this coach to be there in 2023
In this episode ...
0:00 – Max King leads the Saints to victory again
3:23 – The stat where King has beaten Buddy
4:54 – Carlton stand tall at the death
7:20 – The Blues forward line excites fans
9:52 – AFLW Grand Final week delivers storylines aplenty
13:53 – A sad story for a Hawthorn legend
17:56 – Will Leon Cameron coach GWS in 2022?