Jack Silvagni celebrates a goal during the round three match between Carlton and Hawthorn at the MCG on April 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- This young gun has officially arrived ... and 'he's got there quicker than Buddy'

- These three Blues are a 'classy footy-brain trio'

- 'You can't help but smile' seeing Curnow kick goals'

- 'The two greatest drawcards of the AFLW game' in the GF

- The 'sad story' that actually really hurts Hawthorn fans who love Cyril Rioli

- It's gonna take an extraordinary result in 2022 for this coach to be there in 2023

In this episode ...

0:00 – Max King leads the Saints to victory again

3:23 – The stat where King has beaten Buddy

4:54 – Carlton stand tall at the death

7:20 – The Blues forward line excites fans

9:52 – AFLW Grand Final week delivers storylines aplenty

13:53 – A sad story for a Hawthorn legend

17:56 – Will Leon Cameron coach GWS in 2022?