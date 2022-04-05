LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

IS IT the end of the line for the Tigers' dynasty?

On this week's episode of AFL Exchange, Cal, Riley, and Sarah discuss whether the aura of Richmond has gone after an incredible run that saw them claim three premierships in four seasons.

Also, what do you make of the 0-3 starts to both Essendon and Port Adelaide? How early is too early to put a line through their 2022 campaigns?

Join co-hosts Sarah Olle, Cal Twomey, and Riley Beveridge as the AFL Exchange crew answer those questions and more after another exciting round of footy.

>> LISTEN TO THE PODCAST OR WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW

This week we're celebrating the 10th anniversary of the rousing introduction Brett Kirk gave to Channel 7 viewers from the Essendon rooms, who wins the big clash on Friday night at GMHBA Stadium between Geelong and Brisbane plus an update on the Exchange Challenge.

On this week's episode...



0.40: Celebrating Brett Kirk's famous intro

3.15: Have you put a line through the Tigers?

6.55: Is the Power window closed?

10.20: Geelong v Brisbane on Friday night, who wins?

20.14: The return of the big key forwards, if you’re picking one who are you taking?

24.15: What’s Collingwood’s next step for its list?

31.05: Things That Should Happen

33.53: What happens if Essendon ends up 0-4 after this weekend?

36.30: Who is coaching GWS in 2023?