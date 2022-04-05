Carlton's Sam Docherty and Patrick Cripps celebrate victory over the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HISTORY could either favour the Blues, or spook them.

Carlton is 3-0 for the first time in more than a decade and, historically speaking, that is a pretty good indicator for future success. But for the club from Princes Park, it's also a timely reminder that the job isn't done yet.

Prior to this season, a total of 33 teams have started the year 3-0 since 2010. The overwhelming majority of them, 26 to be exact, have made finals. More than half of them, 18, have gone on to secure a top-four berth from their position of strength.

It means that only seven sides have missed finals from a 3-0 start since 2010. Unfortunately for Carlton, it has been one of them. The last time the Blues started unbeaten from their opening three games, in 2012, they finished 12th and coach Brett Ratten was sacked.

Carlton coach Brett Ratten (centre) with CEO Greg Swann (left) and president Stephen Kernahan in August 2012. Picture: AFL Photos

But there are almost as many clubs to have won premierships from 3-0 than to have missed the finals altogether. Five clubs – Geelong in 2011, Sydney in 2012, Hawthorn in 2014, Richmond in 2017 and Melbourne in 2021 – have won flags from 3-0 starts.

This year, Carlton joins premiership fancies Brisbane and Melbourne as the only teams to begin the season undefeated after round three. All three will undoubtedly be hoping to add their names to the aforementioned clubs to win flags from this position.

At the other end of the spectrum, the outlook is rather bleak for the sides making a disappointing 0-3 start to the year. This season, that includes Port Adelaide, West Coast and Essendon.

AFL Exchange: Who wins Friday night, and has the Power gone out? Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge, and Sarah Olle answer all the big R3 questions

Since 2010, a total of 37 teams have started the campaign winless after three matches. Only three have gone on to play finals. But that includes Carlton in 2013, which qualified courtesy of a ninth-place finish on the ladder after Essendon was ruled ineligible.

Only two have played finals after finishing inside the top-eight, those being Sydney in 2017 and Greater Western Sydney last year. The Swans had ultimately gone 0-6, before rallying to finish sixth. The Giants won in round four and finished seventh.

Instead, an 0-3 start will generally indicate a season of frustration ahead. Eight of the last 12 sides to have won the wooden spoon began the year 0-3 in an ominous warning for the Power, Eagles and Bombers.