Melbourne's All-Australian players (L to R): Libby Birch, Daisy Pearce, Tayla Harris and Lauren Pearce during the 2022 W Awards at Marvel Stadium on April 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The W Awards: 'It's not so much like the Brownlow, the girls actually want to be there!'

- I would love to see the best and fairest named after Daisy Pearce, and the Norm Smith equivalent, I would love to see it named after Erin Phillips

- Expect this R4 clash to be 'pretty spiteful' after last year's scenes

- It's the Grand Prix, other than the Giants as the Ferrari, which club resembles what car?

In this episode ...

0:00 – Emily Bates is crowned the League's best and fairest player

2:51 – The other talking points out of AFLW's night of nights

6:37 – Two players who should have coveted medals named after them

9:15 – Why Geelong v Brisbane will be a match to savour

14:00 – Footy's big momentum swings

16:20 – This weekend's Grand Prix poses an interesting footy question