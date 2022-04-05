IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.
- The W Awards: 'It's not so much like the Brownlow, the girls actually want to be there!'
- I would love to see the best and fairest named after Daisy Pearce, and the Norm Smith equivalent, I would love to see it named after Erin Phillips
- Expect this R4 clash to be 'pretty spiteful' after last year's scenes
- It's the Grand Prix, other than the Giants as the Ferrari, which club resembles what car?
In this episode ...
0:00 – Emily Bates is crowned the League's best and fairest player
2:51 – The other talking points out of AFLW's night of nights
6:37 – Two players who should have coveted medals named after them
9:15 – Why Geelong v Brisbane will be a match to savour
14:00 – Footy's big momentum swings
16:20 – This weekend's Grand Prix poses an interesting footy question