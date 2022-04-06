Ollie Wines during Port Adelaide's official team photo shoot at Alberton on February 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich look at the Port Adelaide and Gold Coast games and the opportunities these clubs have to make big R4 statements, Jeff Kennett and THAT letter, and how assistant coaches are getting a little win from the H&S protocols.



- 'Monster night' on the way for Ken Hinkley and the Port Adelaide Football Club

- Careers could be shaped in THIS game

- Goodwin's 'beautiful problem'

- 'It was just typical Jeff ... the politician in Jeff has come out to play'

In this episode ...

0:00 – Tonight looms as a huge opportunity for Port Adelaide

3:00 – Some players who can stand up for Ken Hinkley

4:21 – Some big selection news for tonight's clash

7:00 – The lid's off at Carlton, the Suns need a win

11:15 – Jeff Kennett's letter to members

14:12 – Emily Bates' phenomenal week continues

14:39 – More COVID-related coaching havoc

16:12 – The silver lining from coaches missing with H&S protocols