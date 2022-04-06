IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich look at the Port Adelaide and Gold Coast games and the opportunities these clubs have to make big R4 statements, Jeff Kennett and THAT letter, and how assistant coaches are getting a little win from the H&S protocols.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- 'Monster night' on the way for Ken Hinkley and the Port Adelaide Football Club
- Careers could be shaped in THIS game
- Goodwin's 'beautiful problem'
- 'It was just typical Jeff ... the politician in Jeff has come out to play'
In this episode ...
0:00 – Tonight looms as a huge opportunity for Port Adelaide
3:00 – Some players who can stand up for Ken Hinkley
4:21 – Some big selection news for tonight's clash
7:00 – The lid's off at Carlton, the Suns need a win
11:15 – Jeff Kennett's letter to members
14:12 – Emily Bates' phenomenal week continues
14:39 – More COVID-related coaching havoc
16:12 – The silver lining from coaches missing with H&S protocols