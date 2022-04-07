RICHMOND has recalled the big artillery for its crucial clash with the Western Bulldogs, Andrew Gaff will miss for West Coast through injury and a forgotten Swan will return as the teams for round four have dropped.

Dion Prestia and Jack Riewoldt are back for the 1-2 Tigers, having recovered from hamstring and thumb injuries, respectively.

Ivan Soldo is among three omissions, with Dylan Grimes (hamstring) also out of the Saturday night clash at the MCG.

Tim O'Brien will play his first game in Bulldogs colours to help sure up Luke Beveridge's backline that is missing injured duo Alex Keath and Zaine Cordy.

Just when the Eagles thought they were getting back on track with a handful of players returning from health and safety protocols, Gaff joins Sam Petrevski-Seton on the sidelines through injury.

West Coast does get back Willie Rioli, Liam Duggan and Tom Barrass for the clash against Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

West Coast's Willie Rioli celebrates a goal against North Melbourne in R2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

John Longmire has pulled a selection surprise for Sydney's clash with North Melbourne, bringing in forgotten big man Sam Reid.

Reid has not yet played in 2022 and comes in for the omitted Joel Armatey.

Justin McInerney also returns from injury for the Swans.

Luke Davies-Uniacke is back from concussion protocols for the Kangaroos, but coach David Noble has minimised the changes after his team's horror showing against Brisbane last weekend.

Footy Feed: Darcy's deal, Tayla's kryptonite, Lions battle ready

Fremantle has been bolstered for its clash with Greater Western Sydney, with David Mundy (health and safety) and Sean Darcy (ankle) both back in, while the Giants have recalled Jake Riccardi to replace Nick Haynes (ankle), likely forcing Lachie Keeffe into defence.

In Sunday's extended squads, Gold Coast has named Izak Rankine, who has missed the past fortnight with a corked quad, while Carlton has recalled Adam Saad.

Rory Sloane is also back for Adelaide after he missed last week's thrilling Showdown win with an adductor problem.

Thursday, April 7

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Clurey

Out: S.Skinner (omitted), M.Frederick (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Frederick (replaced S.Skinner)

MELBOURNE

In: J.Lever

Out: J.Smith (HS Protocol), T.Bedford (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Toby Bedford (unused)

Friday, April 8

Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, 7.50pm AEDT

GEELONG

In: M.O'Connor

Out: J.Selwood (managed), S.Higgins (concussion)

Last week's sub: L.Dahlhaus (replaced E.Ratugolea in fourth quarter)

BRISBANE

In: T.Fullarton

Out: O.McInerney (suspension), H.Sharp (omitted)

Last week's sub: H.Sharp (unused)

Saturday, April 9

Sydney v North Melbourne at the SCG, 2.40pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: J.McInerney, S.Reid, P.Ladhams

Out: D.Stephens (omitted), J.Amartey (omitted), T.Hickey (knee), B.Ronke (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Ronke (replaced T.Hickey in the third quarter)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: L.Davies-Uniacke, A.Bosenavulagi, F.Perez

Out: A.Bonar (omitted), J.Polec (foot), T.Powell (calf), E.Ford (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: A.Bonar (replaced B.McKay in the fourth quarter)

Collingwood v West Coast at the MCG, 4.25pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: C.Brown, T.Wilson

Out: T.Adams (HS Protocol), J.De Goey (suspension), T.Brown (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: T.Brown (unused)

WEST COAST

In: T.Barrass, L.Duggan, W.Rioli, X.O'Neill

Out: J.Rotham (omitted), H.Edwards (omitted), S.Petrevski-Seton (calf), A.Gaff (ankle), J.Petruccelle (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: J.Waterman (replaced J.Jones in the fourth quarter)

Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: B.Miller, J.Riewoldt, D.Prestia

Out: I.Soldo (omitted), J.Aarts (omitted), J.Ross (omitted), D.Grimes (hamstring)

Last week's sub: J.Aarts (replaced D.Grimes in the third quarter)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.O'Brien, L.Butler, B.Williams

Out: R.Smith (omitted), Z.Cordy (concussion), A.Keath (hamstring), M.Wallis (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: M.Wallis (replaced Z.Cordy in the first quarter)

Fremantle v GWS Giants at Optus Stadium, 5.25pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: S.Darcy, D.Mundy

Out: D.Tucker (concussion), L.Meek (omitted), B.Banfield (omitted)

Last week's sub: B.Banfield (replaced D.Tucker in the third quarter)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Riccardi

Out: N.Haynes (ankle), A.Kennedy (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: A.Kennedy (replaced N.Haynes in the fourth quarter)

Sunday, April 10

Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: W.Snelling, A.Waterman, B.Zerk-Thatcher

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: D.Smith (unused)

ADELAIDE

In: R.Sloane, T.Walker, J.Worrell, J.Hately

Out: D.Fogarty (omitted)

Last week's sub: L.Pedlar (unused)

Hawthorn v St Kilda at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Impey, E.Jeka, J.Koschitzke, T.Phillips

Out: C.Wingard (calf)

Last week's sub: D.Howe (replaced J.Scrimshaw)

ST KILDA

In: M.Windhager, L.Connolly, R.Byrnes, T.Highmore

Out: J.Higgins (concussion)

Last week's sub: B.Long (replaced J.Higgins in the first quarter)

Gold Coast v Carlton at Metricon Stadium, 4.10pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: I.Rankine, J.Farrar, M.Rosas

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: J.Corbett (unused)

CARLTON

In: A.Saad, L.Fogarty, J.Newnes, P.Dow

Out: C.Durdin (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: J.Martin (replaced M.Pittonet)