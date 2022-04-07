RICHMOND has recalled the big artillery for its crucial clash with the Western Bulldogs, Andrew Gaff will miss for West Coast through injury and a forgotten Swan will return as the teams for round four have dropped.
Dion Prestia and Jack Riewoldt are back for the 1-2 Tigers, having recovered from hamstring and thumb injuries, respectively.
Ivan Soldo is among three omissions, with Dylan Grimes (hamstring) also out of the Saturday night clash at the MCG.
Tim O'Brien will play his first game in Bulldogs colours to help sure up Luke Beveridge's backline that is missing injured duo Alex Keath and Zaine Cordy.
Just when the Eagles thought they were getting back on track with a handful of players returning from health and safety protocols, Gaff joins Sam Petrevski-Seton on the sidelines through injury.
West Coast does get back Willie Rioli, Liam Duggan and Tom Barrass for the clash against Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.
John Longmire has pulled a selection surprise for Sydney's clash with North Melbourne, bringing in forgotten big man Sam Reid.
Reid has not yet played in 2022 and comes in for the omitted Joel Armatey.
Justin McInerney also returns from injury for the Swans.
Luke Davies-Uniacke is back from concussion protocols for the Kangaroos, but coach David Noble has minimised the changes after his team's horror showing against Brisbane last weekend.
Fremantle has been bolstered for its clash with Greater Western Sydney, with David Mundy (health and safety) and Sean Darcy (ankle) both back in, while the Giants have recalled Jake Riccardi to replace Nick Haynes (ankle), likely forcing Lachie Keeffe into defence.
In Sunday's extended squads, Gold Coast has named Izak Rankine, who has missed the past fortnight with a corked quad, while Carlton has recalled Adam Saad.
Rory Sloane is also back for Adelaide after he missed last week's thrilling Showdown win with an adductor problem.
Thursday, April 7
Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.Clurey
Out: S.Skinner (omitted), M.Frederick (omitted)
Last week's sub: M.Frederick (replaced S.Skinner)
MELBOURNE
In: J.Lever
Out: J.Smith (HS Protocol), T.Bedford (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Toby Bedford (unused)
Friday, April 8
Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, 7.50pm AEDT
GEELONG
In: M.O'Connor
Out: J.Selwood (managed), S.Higgins (concussion)
Last week's sub: L.Dahlhaus (replaced E.Ratugolea in fourth quarter)
BRISBANE
In: T.Fullarton
Out: O.McInerney (suspension), H.Sharp (omitted)
Last week's sub: H.Sharp (unused)
Saturday, April 9
Sydney v North Melbourne at the SCG, 2.40pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: J.McInerney, S.Reid, P.Ladhams
Out: D.Stephens (omitted), J.Amartey (omitted), T.Hickey (knee), B.Ronke (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: B.Ronke (replaced T.Hickey in the third quarter)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: L.Davies-Uniacke, A.Bosenavulagi, F.Perez
Out: A.Bonar (omitted), J.Polec (foot), T.Powell (calf), E.Ford (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: A.Bonar (replaced B.McKay in the fourth quarter)
Collingwood v West Coast at the MCG, 4.25pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: C.Brown, T.Wilson
Out: T.Adams (HS Protocol), J.De Goey (suspension), T.Brown (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: T.Brown (unused)
WEST COAST
In: T.Barrass, L.Duggan, W.Rioli, X.O'Neill
Out: J.Rotham (omitted), H.Edwards (omitted), S.Petrevski-Seton (calf), A.Gaff (ankle), J.Petruccelle (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: J.Waterman (replaced J.Jones in the fourth quarter)
Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: B.Miller, J.Riewoldt, D.Prestia
Out: I.Soldo (omitted), J.Aarts (omitted), J.Ross (omitted), D.Grimes (hamstring)
Last week's sub: J.Aarts (replaced D.Grimes in the third quarter)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: T.O'Brien, L.Butler, B.Williams
Out: R.Smith (omitted), Z.Cordy (concussion), A.Keath (hamstring), M.Wallis (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: M.Wallis (replaced Z.Cordy in the first quarter)
Fremantle v GWS Giants at Optus Stadium, 5.25pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: S.Darcy, D.Mundy
Out: D.Tucker (concussion), L.Meek (omitted), B.Banfield (omitted)
Last week's sub: B.Banfield (replaced D.Tucker in the third quarter)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Riccardi
Out: N.Haynes (ankle), A.Kennedy (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: A.Kennedy (replaced N.Haynes in the fourth quarter)
Sunday, April 10
Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: W.Snelling, A.Waterman, B.Zerk-Thatcher
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: D.Smith (unused)
ADELAIDE
In: R.Sloane, T.Walker, J.Worrell, J.Hately
Out: D.Fogarty (omitted)
Last week's sub: L.Pedlar (unused)
Hawthorn v St Kilda at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: J.Impey, E.Jeka, J.Koschitzke, T.Phillips
Out: C.Wingard (calf)
Last week's sub: D.Howe (replaced J.Scrimshaw)
ST KILDA
In: M.Windhager, L.Connolly, R.Byrnes, T.Highmore
Out: J.Higgins (concussion)
Last week's sub: B.Long (replaced J.Higgins in the first quarter)
Gold Coast v Carlton at Metricon Stadium, 4.10pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: I.Rankine, J.Farrar, M.Rosas
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: J.Corbett (unused)
CARLTON
In: A.Saad, L.Fogarty, J.Newnes, P.Dow
Out: C.Durdin (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: J.Martin (replaced M.Pittonet)