IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards discuss the latest on Darcy Moore's big deal, the free agency pool, the AFLW GF, plus more.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Free agency pool suddenly 'depleted' with Darcy Moore re-signing
- Will Jordan De Goey re-sign? 'There's a bit to play out with this one'
- The AFLW GF: This game will be huge, 'superstars across every line' for Adelaide
- Far too soon for people to want to sack Ken Hinkley
- Could Gold Coast be a 'banana peel game' for the Blues and they slip up?
In this episode ...
0:00 – Darcy Moore signs on for the Pies
1:11 – Where this leaves Jordan De Goey
3:56 – Some of the names remaining on the free agency list
6:31 – Excitement builds for the NAB AFLW Grand Final
7:40 – The players to watch who could could decide the premiership
10:44 – Nat predicts a winner
12:22 – Port Adelaide's season slumps to a new low
14:39 – How much of an out does Port's injury list give them?
17:25 – The Dees look 'unstoppable'
18:35 – The biggest talking points in the upcoming round