Ken Hinkley talks to the players during the round four match between Port Adelaide and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on April 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards discuss the latest on Darcy Moore's big deal, the free agency pool, the AFLW GF, plus more.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Free agency pool suddenly 'depleted' with Darcy Moore re-signing

- Will Jordan De Goey re-sign? 'There's a bit to play out with this one'

- The AFLW GF: This game will be huge, 'superstars across every line' for Adelaide

- Far too soon for people to want to sack Ken Hinkley

- Could Gold Coast be a 'banana peel game' for the Blues and they slip up?

In this episode ...

0:00 – Darcy Moore signs on for the Pies

1:11 – Where this leaves Jordan De Goey

3:56 – Some of the names remaining on the free agency list

6:31 – Excitement builds for the NAB AFLW Grand Final

7:40 – The players to watch who could could decide the premiership

10:44 – Nat predicts a winner

12:22 – Port Adelaide's season slumps to a new low

14:39 – How much of an out does Port's injury list give them?

17:25 – The Dees look 'unstoppable'

18:35 – The biggest talking points in the upcoming round