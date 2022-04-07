LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

WHAT is the next step for Collingwood's list?

After an impressive start to the Craig McRae era at the Magpies, things are coming together for the club. But what – and who – should be their next targets in their list build?



Tune in to this week's AFL Exchange as the team dissect the Pies' needs and the market available.



Also on the show co-hosts Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Sarah Olle discuss the Friday night big clash between Geelong and Brisbane, debate Richmond's era, rank the best tall forwards in the AFL, and rate the early-season performances of this year's draft prospects.

On this week's episode...

0.40: Celebrating Brett Kirk's famous intro

3.15: Have you put a line through the Tigers?

6.55: Is the Power window closed?

10.20: Geelong v Brisbane on Friday night, who wins?

20.14: The return of the big key forwards, if you’re picking one who are you taking?

24.15: What’s Collingwood’s next step for its list?

31.05: Things That Should Happen

33.53: What happens if Essendon ends up 0-4 after this weekend?

36.30: Who is coaching GWS in 2023?