ESSENDON will be without Jake Stringer for Sunday's crucial game against Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

Stringer, who missed the Bombers' round one loss to Geelong after an off-season groin injury, has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Essendon will also be without the injured key defender James Stewart (calf) and Tom Cutler, who has entered health and safety protocols, while last weekend's sub Devon Smith drops out.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR INS AND OUTS

>> CLICK HERE FOR FULL TEAMS

Will Snelling returns from a calf strain with Alec Waterman and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher the others to come into the Essendon 22.

Experienced pair Rory Sloane and Taylor Walker are included for the Crows, who have left out youngster Brayden Cook.

St Kilda has opted against deploying three talls again, with Jack Hayes omitted for Sunday's game with Hawthorn at the MCG.

Marcus Windhager, who was pick 47 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, will debut for the Saints, with Jack Higgins out with concussion protocols.

Father and son ??



Watch as Marcus Windhager gives his dad the call he's been dreaming of, thanks to @peppermoney pic.twitter.com/vwygIo6KPY — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) April 7, 2022

The Hawks have dropped Finn Maginness, with Jarman Impey returning for the first time since round 14 last year. Chad Wingard is out with a calf injury.

Gold Coast has wielded the axe, with Rory Atkins, Alex Sexton, Caleb Graham and Jeremy Sharp all omitted for Sunday's game with Carlton at Metricon Stadium.

Izak Rankine returns from a quad injury after missing the Suns' past two games, along with Jy Farrar and Malcolm Rosas after good VFL form.

Adam Saad has been cleared to return after coming out of health and safety protocols for the Blues, with Jordan Boyd making way along with Corey Durdin who has entered protocols.

Ruckman Marc Pittonet has been named in Carlton's 22 despite being subbed off last week with a back issue.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Footy Feed: 'Thriving' new Blue's ominous warning Sarah Olle sits down with Blues midfielder George Hewett

Friday, April 8

Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, 7.50pm AEDT

GEELONG

In: M.O'Connor

Out: J.Selwood (managed), S.Higgins (concussion)

Last week's sub: L.Dahlhaus (replaced E.Ratugolea in fourth quarter)

BRISBANE

In: T.Fullarton

Out: O.McInerney (suspension), H.Sharp (omitted)

Last week's sub: H.Sharp (unused)

Saturday, April 9

Sydney v North Melbourne at the SCG, 2.40pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: J.McInerney, S.Reid, P.Ladhams

Out: D.Stephens (omitted), J.Amartey (omitted), T.Hickey (knee), B.Ronke (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Ronke (replaced T.Hickey in the third quarter)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: L.Davies-Uniacke, A.Bosenavulagi, F.Perez

Out: A.Bonar (omitted), J.Polec (foot), T.Powell (calf), E.Ford (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: A.Bonar (replaced B.McKay in the fourth quarter)

Collingwood v West Coast at the MCG, 4.25pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: C.Brown, T.Wilson

Out: T.Adams (HS Protocol), J.De Goey (suspension), T.Brown (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: T.Brown (unused)

WEST COAST

In: T.Barrass, L.Duggan, W.Rioli, X.O'Neill

Out: J.Rotham (omitted), H.Edwards (omitted), S.Petrevski-Seton (calf), A.Gaff (ankle), J.Petruccelle (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: J.Waterman (replaced J.Jones in the fourth quarter)

Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: B.Miller, J.Riewoldt, D.Prestia

Out: I.Soldo (omitted), J.Aarts (omitted), J.Ross (omitted), D.Grimes (hamstring)

Last week's sub: J.Aarts (replaced D.Grimes in the third quarter)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.O'Brien, L.Butler, B.Williams, L.McNeil

Out: R.Smith (omitted), Z.Cordy (concussion), A.Keath (hamstring), M.Hannan (illness), M.Wallis (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: M.Wallis (replaced Z.Cordy in the first quarter)

Fremantle v GWS Giants at Optus Stadium, 5.25pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: S.Darcy, D.Mundy

Out: D.Tucker (concussion), L.Meek (omitted), B.Banfield (omitted)

Last week's sub: B.Banfield (replaced D.Tucker in the third quarter)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Riccardi

Out: N.Haynes (ankle), A.Kennedy (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: A.Kennedy (replaced N.Haynes in the fourth quarter)

Sunday, April 10

Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: W.Snelling, A.Waterman, B.Zerk-Thatcher

Out: J.Stewart (calf), J.Stringer (hamstring), D.Smith (Medi-Sub), T.Cutler (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: D.Smith (unused)

ADELAIDE

In: R.Sloane, T.Walker

Out: D.Fogarty (omitted), B.Cook (omitted), L.Pedlar (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: L.Pedlar (unused)

Hawthorn v St Kilda at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Impey

Out: F.Maginness (omitted), C.Wingard (calf)

Last week's sub: D.Howe (replaced J.Scrimshaw)

ST KILDA

In: M.Windhager

Out: J.Higgins (concussion), J.Hayes (omitted)

Last week's sub: B.Long (replaced J.Higgins in the first quarter)

Gold Coast v Carlton at Metricon Stadium, 4.10pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: I.Rankine, J.Farrar, M.Rosas

Out: R.Atkins (omitted), A.Sexton (omitted), C.Graham (omitted), J.Sharp (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Corbett (unused)

CARLTON

In: A.Saad

Out: J.Boyd (omitted), C.Durdin (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: J.Martin (replaced M.Pittonet)