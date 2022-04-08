ESSENDON will be without Jake Stringer for Sunday's crucial game against Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.
Stringer, who missed the Bombers' round one loss to Geelong after an off-season groin injury, has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.
Essendon will also be without the injured key defender James Stewart (calf) and Tom Cutler, who has entered health and safety protocols, while last weekend's sub Devon Smith drops out.
Will Snelling returns from a calf strain with Alec Waterman and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher the others to come into the Essendon 22.
Experienced pair Rory Sloane and Taylor Walker are included for the Crows, who have left out youngster Brayden Cook.
St Kilda has opted against deploying three talls again, with Jack Hayes omitted for Sunday's game with Hawthorn at the MCG.
Marcus Windhager, who was pick 47 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, will debut for the Saints, with Jack Higgins out with concussion protocols.
The Hawks have dropped Finn Maginness, with Jarman Impey returning for the first time since round 14 last year. Chad Wingard is out with a calf injury.
Gold Coast has wielded the axe, with Rory Atkins, Alex Sexton, Caleb Graham and Jeremy Sharp all omitted for Sunday's game with Carlton at Metricon Stadium.
Izak Rankine returns from a quad injury after missing the Suns' past two games, along with Jy Farrar and Malcolm Rosas after good VFL form.
Adam Saad has been cleared to return after coming out of health and safety protocols for the Blues, with Jordan Boyd making way along with Corey Durdin who has entered protocols.
Ruckman Marc Pittonet has been named in Carlton's 22 despite being subbed off last week with a back issue.
Friday, April 8
Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, 7.50pm AEDT
GEELONG
In: M.O'Connor
Out: J.Selwood (managed), S.Higgins (concussion)
Last week's sub: L.Dahlhaus (replaced E.Ratugolea in fourth quarter)
BRISBANE
In: T.Fullarton
Out: O.McInerney (suspension), H.Sharp (omitted)
Last week's sub: H.Sharp (unused)
Saturday, April 9
Sydney v North Melbourne at the SCG, 2.40pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: J.McInerney, S.Reid, P.Ladhams
Out: D.Stephens (omitted), J.Amartey (omitted), T.Hickey (knee), B.Ronke (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: B.Ronke (replaced T.Hickey in the third quarter)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: L.Davies-Uniacke, A.Bosenavulagi, F.Perez
Out: A.Bonar (omitted), J.Polec (foot), T.Powell (calf), E.Ford (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: A.Bonar (replaced B.McKay in the fourth quarter)
Collingwood v West Coast at the MCG, 4.25pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: C.Brown, T.Wilson
Out: T.Adams (HS Protocol), J.De Goey (suspension), T.Brown (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: T.Brown (unused)
WEST COAST
In: T.Barrass, L.Duggan, W.Rioli, X.O'Neill
Out: J.Rotham (omitted), H.Edwards (omitted), S.Petrevski-Seton (calf), A.Gaff (ankle), J.Petruccelle (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: J.Waterman (replaced J.Jones in the fourth quarter)
Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: B.Miller, J.Riewoldt, D.Prestia
Out: I.Soldo (omitted), J.Aarts (omitted), J.Ross (omitted), D.Grimes (hamstring)
Last week's sub: J.Aarts (replaced D.Grimes in the third quarter)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: T.O'Brien, L.Butler, B.Williams, L.McNeil
Out: R.Smith (omitted), Z.Cordy (concussion), A.Keath (hamstring), M.Hannan (illness), M.Wallis (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: M.Wallis (replaced Z.Cordy in the first quarter)
Fremantle v GWS Giants at Optus Stadium, 5.25pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: S.Darcy, D.Mundy
Out: D.Tucker (concussion), L.Meek (omitted), B.Banfield (omitted)
Last week's sub: B.Banfield (replaced D.Tucker in the third quarter)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Riccardi
Out: N.Haynes (ankle), A.Kennedy (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: A.Kennedy (replaced N.Haynes in the fourth quarter)
Sunday, April 10
Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: W.Snelling, A.Waterman, B.Zerk-Thatcher
Out: J.Stewart (calf), J.Stringer (hamstring), D.Smith (Medi-Sub), T.Cutler (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: D.Smith (unused)
ADELAIDE
In: R.Sloane, T.Walker
Out: D.Fogarty (omitted), B.Cook (omitted), L.Pedlar (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: L.Pedlar (unused)
Hawthorn v St Kilda at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: J.Impey
Out: F.Maginness (omitted), C.Wingard (calf)
Last week's sub: D.Howe (replaced J.Scrimshaw)
ST KILDA
In: M.Windhager
Out: J.Higgins (concussion), J.Hayes (omitted)
Last week's sub: B.Long (replaced J.Higgins in the first quarter)
Gold Coast v Carlton at Metricon Stadium, 4.10pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: I.Rankine, J.Farrar, M.Rosas
Out: R.Atkins (omitted), A.Sexton (omitted), C.Graham (omitted), J.Sharp (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Corbett (unused)
CARLTON
In: A.Saad
Out: J.Boyd (omitted), C.Durdin (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: J.Martin (replaced M.Pittonet)