GEORGE Hewett isn’t one for fanfare.

Like the way he navigates a centre clearance, the South Australian boy is no fuss. It’s all about working, and working hard.

It's these same traits that endeared him immediately to his new Carlton teammates over the summer, after joining the club as a restricted free agent from Sydney.

"I thought it was important to come to the club, ready to go," Hewett says.

While the 26-year-old didn't attract the same attention as fellow recruit Adam Cerra during the trade period, Hewett has already made a major impact to the Blues' midfield.

Averaging 29 touches he’s not only finding plenty of the pill, but freeing up the Batman and Robin duo of captain Patrick Cripps and Sam Walsh. Just don't ask Hewett which one is which.

"I dare say they'll both get their turn during games to be Batman," Hewett says.

"They're both absolute stars.

"They were probably two of the targets, playing against them, so it's nice playing alongside them."

Hewett is equally as complimentary of coach Michael Voss, who only signed on as David Teague's successor nine days before the former Swan landed at Ikon Park.

"It was easy going," Hewett says of their first conversation.

"We didn't really talk much footy. We just talked about SA and family stuff.

"I could tell he was a ripping bloke."

Adam Cerra, George Hewett and Corey Durdin enjoy Carlton's round one win in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

When it does come to footy, though, Voss’s mantra has also struck a chord with Hewett.

"'Vossy' is all about being positive and staying connected and embracing mistakes," he says.

"I feel like that’s a great way to play and we’re really thriving off that."

Thriving, the Blues are.

Should they defeat the Suns on Sunday at Metricon Stadium, the club will go 4-0 for the first time since 1995. Yes, the same year Carlton last won the flag.

Carlton players savour victory in the 1995 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think what's been impressive is that we've come in and played really strong for half of most games, and then had two quarters during the game of not playing how we want to play, but still come away with three wins, which is just massive," Hewett says.

"If we put (together) three or four quarters, I think, we should be a strong team.

"When we’re on and playing the way we want to we’ve been playing really well."

A Round 11 match against the Swans awaits Hewett and the Blues later this year.

While some players would harbour angst about facing former teammates, Hewett isn't one of them.

George Hewett celebrates a goal with the Swans in round 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

If anything, he’s just looking forward to seeing some of his oldest friends.

It's an uncomplicated view that suggests Hewett left Sydney on very good terms.

"I'd been there for eight years and I’ve got a lot of close mates there, like Tommy McCartin and Lewy Taylor,” he says.

"These things happen. I’m still very close with a few of the boys.

"They're going well. We’re going well. It’s all good."

