FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the Smithy's VFL season to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

The live action in round three continues on Saturday with a massive six matches to watch, beginning with the Northern Bullants hosting Collingwood at Preston City Oval from 12.05pm AEST.

And there are another three matches on Sunday, headlined by the Box Hill-Sandringham clash from 12pm at the MCG.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL season ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

VFL broadcast partner the Seven Network will continue to show one weekly game plus every final, live and free on Channel Seven in Victoria and on 7Plus nationally.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round three

Friday, April 8:

Geelong v Brisbane Lions at GMHBA Stadium, 3.35pm AEST

Saturday, April 9:

Northern Bullants v Collingwood at Preston City Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Sydney at ETU Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

GWS v Coburg at Blacktown International Sportspark, 1.35pm AEST

Richmond v Footscray at Swinburne Centre, 2.05pm AEST

Werribee v Southport at Avalon Airport Oval, 7.05pm AEST

Williamstown v Casey Demons at Williamstown Football Ground, 7.10pm AEST

Sunday, April 10:

Box Hill Hawks v Sandringham at the MCG, 12pm AEST

Essendon v Frankston at The Hangar, 12.35pm AEST

Gold Coast v Carlton at Metricon Stadium, 12.35pm AEST