Listen to AFL Daily from 7.30am AEST and catch up on all the latest footy chat. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards unpack a huge round four, revisit the NAB AFLW Grand Final, and join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- 'Layers of depth…excitement…versatility' to this surprise-packet team

- The Saint who's gone to another level again this year 'in a very significant way'

- Carlton's 'reality check': Jarrod Witts was absolutely dominant

- A massive well done to the Eagles, veteran 'incredible'

- Adelaide's AFLW dynasty, but 'the band is breaking up'

In this episode ...

0:00 – St Kilda's strong run of form

1:36 – The star Saint finally getting a good run at it

2:58 – How far can Brett Ratten lead the Saints in 2022?

5:01 – Gold Coast hand the Blues a reality check

6:54 – The Suns standing up in Ben King's absence

9:15 – A great side etches its name in history

10:30 – The biggest moves to watch in the AFLW Trade Period

13:48 – A resilient victory in Melbourne for the Eagles

16:33 – The biggest disappointments of round four

17:25 – 'Bad kicking is bad football'