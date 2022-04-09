GREATER Western Sydney coach Leon Cameron has criticised his side's "undisciplined acts" which led to the lopsided 42-16 free-kick count in Saturday night's 34-point loss to Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

The defeat leaves the Giants precariously placed at 1-3, with reigning premier Melbourne to come in round five.

GWS stayed in touch throughout three quarters before Fremantle kicked six goals to none in the final term to run away comfortable winners. But the Giants weren’t helped by the unusually lopsided free-kick count.

Cameron said his side had to accept responsibility for their part in the 42-16 ledger.

"It's a big discrepancy, minus-26, and very unusual to happen in a game of footy," Cameron told reporters after the loss.

"We know it happens. It's hard to comment when you coach from the bench. We have to put up our hand, because I saw some real undisciplined acts from us. That's disappointing because it gets you on the back foot and you can't defend.

"A free kick gets reversed or a poor free kick and they go straight away and it's cost us."

The Giants were within two points at the final change, with the last quarter goalless for the first 10 minutes before Fremantle broke clear. Cameron pointed out that most of Fremantle's last-quarter goals came from free kicks.

"If you look closely, their last four or five goals were on the back of our free kicks," Cameron said.

"There are some we'll question but we'll take responsibility for where we are at. You can't rely on winning free-kicks if you're not hard enough or tough enough or not tackling with the right technique.

"If we look back at the vision and it's undisciplined, we need to address it. No doubt there will be some undisciplined acts, we have to put our hand up and take responsibility for it."

Giants ruckman Braydon Preuss was guilty of five free kicks against and may come under scrutiny from the Match Review Officer after a high hit on David Mundy in the third term.

Preuss has also been suspended for rough conduct this season following a sling tackle on Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy in pre-season.

GWS ruckman Braydon Preuss in action against Fremantle in round four, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"There was a couple of free-kicks off the top of my head, you're handing the ball back and it's a 50m gain for the opposition," Cameron said.

"We've got to judge it right. What did we get wrong? Was our tackle technique right? Did we cough the ball up? Was there five or six undisciplined acts. I don't think Preuss sits there on his own.

"He needs to understand he has a responsibility as a ruck but he equally we've got to make sure we make good choices around congestion and not just give the ball back."

Cameron said the Giants would continue to review their ruck set-up with Matthew Flynn to be considered against the Demons, while he admitted Lachie Whitfield was "pretty sore" after an injury scare in the second quarter when his left knee buckled under a tackle.

Meanwhile, Fremantle stand-in coach Jaymie Graham was proud of his side for a mature effort and hailed off-season recruit Will Brodie who had a career-high 37 disposals

"He’s a mature body. We know his contested possession is one of his strengths," Graham said. "I think he had 20 contested possessions tonight, so he was really important for us inside."

Graham said head coach Justin Longmuir was expected to get out of health and safety protocols on midnight Saturday after missing the past two games.

The stand-in coach said Caleb Serong was looking "quite promising" to return after two games out with knee soreness but was unsure on the severity of Alex Pearce's ankle issue which forced him out of the side in the warm-up.