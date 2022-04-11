PORT Adelaide Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines won't play in Sunday's MCG clash with Carlton but says he feels "100 per cent fine" after a health scare last Thursday during the game against Melbourne.

Wines was subbed out of the Thursday night battle and spent an evening in hospital after a heart irregularity was detected.

The issue resolved itself within 24 hours and Wines was back at Alberton Oval on Monday, confirming he would not face Carlton but was feeling well.



Port is expected to be boosted by the return of veteran star Robbie Gray for the Blues clash, but the club is bracing for the news that ruckman Scott Lycett may be sidelined for some weeks after injuring his shoulder.

Port Adelaide's Scott Lycett holds his right shoulder as he leaves the ground during round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Lycett's absence could pave the way for promising tall Sam Hayes who is yet to make his AFL debut.

Wines told reporters on Monday: "I'm 100 per cent back to normal thanks to the staff at Calvary (Hospital) – the doctors and nurses really looked after me and I'm 100 per cent fine. There were a few little issues but they've been rectified now.

"I'll miss this week at this stage but there are some more tests to look into this week just to get a bit of an idea of a time frame but hopefully not too much footy.

"It was (a bit scary) during the game and then after the game when I went off to hospital and they rushed me off when they saw something was wrong, but the Calvary staff, the cardiologist and nurses there were so reassuring and really put my mind at ease."



