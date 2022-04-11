West Coast players ahead of the clash against Fremantle in round three on April 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast will assess how its Good Friday twilight clash with Sydney fares this week before making a call on whether to pursue the timeslot as a regular fixture of its season.

The Eagles will host the Swans at Optus Stadium on Friday at 5.40pm local time, following the earlier game from Marvel Stadium in Melbourne between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs.

The Kangaroos jockeyed for that marquee fixture for some time before it was granted the spot in 2017 in partnership to run with the Good Friday Appeal in Victoria.

The Roos will play the Western Bulldogs this week in their Good Friday clash, which will make for the third time the clubs have taken part in the contest since 2017, having also played St Kilda and Essendon across that time.

Malu Hunt (the face of 2021 Good Friday Appeal) with father Morgan and umpire Brendan Hosking ahead of the North Melbourne-Western Bulldogs clash in round three on April 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Roos and Bulldogs had also been set to meet in 2020's Good Friday game before the season was suspended due to the spread of COVID-19.

The Eagles did not request the Good Friday twilight game as part of their fixture submission ahead of the 2022 season but will see the level of support from members and supporters this week before deciding if it could become an annual slot.

West Coast expects a crowd of more than 35,000 to attend the game against Sydney, with nearly 40,000 fans attending the round three derby clash with Fremantle in round three, which was an Eagles home game.

The Eagles and Swans enjoyed a fierce rivalry earlier in the century as the clubs shared the 2005-06 premierships and a number of epic close games. The Eagles' prime time clash comes on the back of their first win of the season, after they overcame Collingwood with a strong final quarter at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Finals Highlights: 2006 Grand Final, Sydney v West Coast The Swans take on the Eagles to decide the flag in front of a 97,431 crowd

The club has suffered a horror run of injuries and COVID cases, with the misfortune continuing on Monday with the news No.1 ruckman Nic Naitanui would be sidelined until the second half of the season with a knee injury from the win over the Magpies.