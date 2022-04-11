LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

Have two clubs already been exposed and worked out in 2022?

In this week's episode of AFL Exchange, the discussion centres around whether two sides who started the season 2-0 have already had their gameplans picked apart by opposition clubs under their first-year coaches.

Elsewhere, did we learn more from the Tigers with the return of Dion Prestia or the inaccurate Western Bulldogs on Saturday night? Was Carlton's loss to the Gold Coast a blip on the radar or a real speed bump moment? And how big is Essendon v Fremantle this weekend?

>> LISTEN TO THE PODCAST OR WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW

Join co-hosts Sarah Olle, Cal Twomey, and Riley Beveridge as the AFL Exchange crew answer those questions and more on our round four wrap-up edition.

Away from the action on the field, we put our own twist on the Australian Grand Prix, discuss what we'd put on the signs held up by interchange stewards and delve into the world of free agency.

On this week's episode...

2.00: Are we underselling the Saints chances this year?

5.50: Was the loss to Gold Coast a speed bump or a worry for Carlton?

8.35: Did you learn more about Richmond or the Bulldogs on Saturday night?

15.30: The Exchange Exchange

24.35: Who has more to prove this week - Fremantle or Essendon?

26.50: Have teams worked out the Magpies and Hawks?

32.20: What’s he worth?

36.05: Which footballer would you trust driving you on a hot lap at Albert Park?

39.12: Are clubs ruthless enough on Free Agents?