Ben Long and Paddy Ryder high five fans after winning the round four match between Hawthorn and St Kilda at the MCG on April 10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich put the ruckmen in the spotlight and join all the dots on football's big issues.

- This club has been forced to 'think outside the square' more than any other

- 'They deserve to be complimented the way they've carried themselves as a complete footy club'

- Paddy's whack: 'I really feel for Ryder. I don't know what else he could have done apart from actually run away'

- The phenomenal Tiger: 'He gets maximum impact from his possessions'

- This AFLW story is 'amazing' when you think about it

0:00 – Nic Naitanui will miss months of footy

3:10 – Paddy Ryder's suspension

5:01 – The ruck cohort of 2022

8:38 – Ben Brown's 'out of character' strike

11:11 – A budding star with huge potential

13:42 – Dion Prestia could be his side's most important player

15:08 – The 'bombshell' AFLW coup

17:02 – The NAB AFL Rising Star race heats up