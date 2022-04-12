GOLD Coast's Jack Lukosius has avoided a serious knee injury and could be back as soon as next week.

The former No.2 draft pick hobbled off the field late in Sunday's 30-point win over Carlton with what appeared a serious injury.

Although Lukosius will miss Saturday's match against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, scans came back with good news for both him and the Suns.

Jack Lukosius breaks away from Carlton defenders during round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Jack endured an injury to his PCL, but the stability of his knee hasn’t been significantly compromised," Gold Coast physiotherapist Lindsay Bull said.

"He won’t be available for selection this week, but we’ll reassess how is recovery tracks early next week before determining if he will be available for round six."

Lukosius has moved from defence into the forward line this season and had some nice moments in the win over the Blues, roaming up to the wing on occasions.

There's further good news for Gold Coast too, with versatile defender Jy Farrar a chance to be available this weekend after being subbed out against Carlton with a hamstring injury.

There was no significant damage for Farrar and he is expected to train later in the week.