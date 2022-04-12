Demons coach Simon Goodwin and captain Max Gawn hold the 2021 premiership cup aloft after the Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle discuss the Grand Final start time, Gill's legacy, and join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Gill's legacy: 'I'd struggle to find a better sports administrator in the last 30 years in this country'

- Night or twilight GF? '[Gill] knows that this one won't be widely embraced, but he also knows that that's where the game is needing to head'

- Why it might be hard for the Pies 'to kick a winning score'

- Why this R5 game has become an 'unlikely blockbuster'

In this episode ...

0:00 – Gillon McLachlan leaves 'an amazing legacy'

2:44 – There is still plenty of work ahead for Gill

5:55 – Why yesterday was an emotional day

7:48 – Some of the biggest problems that have arisen in recent years

9:18 – AFLW is Gill's 'biggest legacy piece'

10:48 – Potential replacement candidates

13:29 – Can Collingwood kick a winning score against the Lions?

15:15 – The honeymoon period is over for two new coaches

16:15 – An 'unlikely blockbuster'

18:18 – All 18 AFLW clubs now have a senior coach