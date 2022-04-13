COLLINGWOOD has bolstered its midfield for Thursday night's sold-out match against Brisbane at the Gabba, with Taylor Adams and Jordan de Goey both returning.

The Magpies have also recalled tall timber Jordan Roughead for his first game of the season following shoulder surgery, along with Mason Cox and Nathan Kreuger.

Adams is back after missing the round four loss against West Coast through the health and safety protocols, while de Goey re-joins after missing against the Eagles through suspension.

The Magpies have made five changes in all with Cox and Kreuger added to offset the losses of goalkickers Brody Mihocek (health and safety) and Jamie Elliott (shoulder).

Collingwood forward Jamie Elliott nurses his injured shoulder in R4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane has dropped Nakia Cockatoo as one of its two changes.

For the Lions, Oscar McInerney returns from suspension after sitting out last Friday night's loss against Geelong, while No.20 pick from last year's NAB AFL Draft Kai Lohmann has been selected to debut.

Lohmann has kicked nine goals in three VFL games this season and impressed with his goal nous and forward pressure.

Cockatoo and young forward Tom Fullarton have made way.

Brisbane v Collingwood at the Gabba, 7.35pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: O.McInerney, K.Lohmann

Out: N.Cockatoo (omitted), T.Fullarton (omitted), D.Robertson (omitted)

Last week's sub: D.Robertson (unused)

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Roughead, M.Cox, N.Kreuger, J.De Goey, T.Adams

Out: J.Noble (omitted), O.Henry (omitted), J.Ginnivan (soreness), J.Elliott (shoulder), T.Bianco (Medi-Sub), B.Mihocek (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: T.Bianco (replaced J.Elliott in the fourth quarter)