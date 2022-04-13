Kai Lohmann poses for a photo after being taken by Brisbane in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE will unleash exciting draftee Kai Lohmann in Thursday night's sold-out match against Collingwood at the Gabba.

Coach Chris Fagan confirmed the 18-year-old would make his debut – in the starting 22 – against the Magpies following a stellar start to the VFL season.

Lohmann has kicked nine goals in three games and will join a dynamic Brisbane forward line that already includes Charlie Cameron and Joe Daniher.

Fagan said delivering the news to the No.20 pick from Ballarat was extra special.

"Out of all the boys I've told over the years, he was probably more emotional than anyone I've seen," Fagan said.

"It means a lot to him.

"Sometimes it's all about going back to a kid's background and what they've gone through to get to this point.

"I know some of his background, but not all of his background, I don't 100 per cent know why, but I just saw the emotion there. He was so excited."

Lohmann has impressed with not only his goal nous, but his defensive pressure at the lower level and is almost certain to become a Gabba favourite with his flowing blonde mullet.

Fagan said he was confident the big occasion would not get to Lohmann.

"I don't think he'll be intimidated by that," he said.

"You never know until you actually get out there and do it.

"I just said 'go out and play to your strengths, mate'. Hopefully he can be mentally clear enough to do that."

Fagan said he was on high alert about the 2-2 Magpies, suggesting they could have won all four games with a bit of luck.

"I know all the talk is they're a really young side, but if you have a look at their list they've got 14 or 15 guys that have played a lot of footy, 25 or older, and played a lot of finals," he said.

"They're a pretty experienced side … I'm not subscribing to the theory that they're a young side."