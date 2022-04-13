IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Mid-season draft: 'There's not much more I love in footy' than second, third, fourth chances
- This SSP rookie is 'as important in the structure of that defensive mechanism of the Saints as anyone'
- Why the Pies coach is 'going to have to manufacture something'
- Lions star hasn't 'looked back' since trade fell through
In this episode ...
0:00 – Diamonds in the rough
1:30 – Paddy McCartin has made a huge difference for Sydney’s defence
3:15 – Nic Martin and Jack Hayes starred in their debuts
4:16 – The school teacher-turned-star defender
6:40 – The SSP players have served West Coast well
8:52 – The role of the SSP in recruiting
11:05 – A lot of selection issues for Craig McRae
13:10 – Lachie Neale playing better than ever
15:41 – Jeremy Howe brings up 200 games
16:35 – The two coaches who need wins