Patrick Naish celebrates a goal with teammates during West Coast's R4 win over Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on April 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Mid-season draft: 'There's not much more I love in footy' than second, third, fourth chances

- This SSP rookie is 'as important in the structure of that defensive mechanism of the Saints as anyone'

- Why the Pies coach is 'going to have to manufacture something'

- Lions star hasn't 'looked back' since trade fell through

In this episode ...

0:00 – Diamonds in the rough

1:30 – Paddy McCartin has made a huge difference for Sydney’s defence

3:15 – Nic Martin and Jack Hayes starred in their debuts

4:16 – The school teacher-turned-star defender

6:40 – The SSP players have served West Coast well

8:52 – The role of the SSP in recruiting

11:05 – A lot of selection issues for Craig McRae

13:10 – Lachie Neale playing better than ever

15:41 – Jeremy Howe brings up 200 games

16:35 – The two coaches who need wins