Braydon Preuss is confronted by Jordan Clark during the Dockers-Giants clash in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE was no hiding Leon Cameron's anger, three days on from ruckman Braydon Preuss' suspension as his team gets set for footy's toughest test on Saturday night against premier Melbourne at the MCG

While the Giants were celebrating the announcement of a new two-year contract for gun defender Isaac Cumming on Wednesday, Cameron admitted Preuss' one match ban for striking David Mundy in his side's loss to Fremantle was hugely frustrating.

It rules him out of a match-up with his former team and leaves the Giants, who have a 1-3 record after the first month of the season, exposed in the ruck against the punishing combination of Max Gawn and Luke Jackson.

"We're not going to sugar-coat it, I'm disappointed," Cameron said.

"I've spoken to him about it. I'm loving what he's shown as a footballer but ultimately you want him out on the park more. He needs to learn from that and understand that white-line fever but I'm sure he will."

"He's addressed the group, he's disappointed he's let the team down."

"It costs us this weekend but equally then you look at the opportunity for Matty Flynn who comes back in and then we'll discuss if (Kieren) Briggs is partnered with him or Lachie Keefe, it'll be one or the other."

The Giants coach confirmed Lachie Whitfield will be fine to face the Demons despite a minor knee issue against Fremantle while Therabody AFL All-Australian defender Nick Haynes faces a test on his ankle after limping off in the win over Gold Coast in round three and missing last week's clash in Perth.

No.3 draft pick Finn Callaghan's hopes of a debut will also be discussed at the selection table after an impressive fortnight in the VFL.

With just one win in the opening month the Giants will go in as massive underdogs against the best team in the competition but the memory of their nine-point victory on the same ground last season against Melbourne should provide some inspiration.

"They're just very well measured and rounded. They're in form and there are going to be parts of the game that they're going to be really, really strong at," Cameron said.

"We like to think that we're probably similar to them in contested ball and stoppages and if we can even that out, it's going to lead to a really strong contest on Saturday night.

"We've never backed down from a challenge. Yep, we're one and three and would prefer to be in a different position but footy always serves up different opportunities every week."

The Giants coach was further buoyed by the news of Cumming's commitment to the club.

The Broken Hill product played every game for GWS last season en route to an elimination final appearance and averaged 22 disposals as he assumed the mantle as the Giants No.1 kick-in distributor from the goalsquare.

Isaac Cumming at GWS training on April 13, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"Since the first day I walked in I absolutely fell in love with the place," Cumming said.

"Honestly it was as simple as my manager asking if I was happy at the club and I couldn't be happier so we thought we might as well get it done now."

Cumming cited fellow Broken Hill product Taylor Walker as a personal inspiration to prove what can be achieved on the field in the AFL, starting from the same regional NSW city.

And while Cumming's reputation in the competition is growing by the week, he says he's perfectly fine flying under the radar in a team littered with big-name stars.

"I've got no qualms with that. I reckon in my first years at the club not many people here knew my name, never mind in the competition so I've got no qualms flying under the radar. I just love playing for the GWS football club and hopefully we can start getting some wins on the board."