Joe Daniher celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Essendon in round two, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

STATISTICS – and the eye test – show Joe Daniher is playing his best football since his 2017 All-Australian season.

The 200cm full-forward had a strong first year in Brisbane in 2021, kicking a goal in every home-and-away game, but the first month of 2022 has been even better.

Ahead of Thursday night's sold-out contest against Collingwood at the Gabba, Daniher (12 goals) is just one off the Coleman Medal lead.

He has also taken the equal most (11) contested marks in the League.

Since round 15 last year, only Geelong champion Tom Hawkins has matched Daniher's 37 goals in 13 home-and-away matches.

Aside from the goals though, it's Daniher's movement up the ground and his strong aerial contests that have opposition defenders nervous in the early stages of this season.

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says it's what he expected from the 28-year-old this year.

"You hear the name and think he's a star player, but if you look back at his last three years prior to coming to us he didn't play a lot of footy," Fagan said.

"You lose that match touch and condition, and it takes time to build that confidence.

"So, a full year and full pre-season has been fantastic for him and it's just natural that his great talents are starting to shine through.

"And he knows his teammates a little better now too."

Joe Daniher flies for a mark in Brisbane's clash with Port Adelaide in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Daniher had played just 15 games from 2018-2020 before heading north from Essendon via free agency, and has now played all 28 games available with the Lions.

Comparing his current numbers to those in 2017 is interesting.

Five seasons ago, when Daniher was also named Essendon's best and fairest, he kicked 78 goals, averaged just under three marks inside 50 a game and just under two contested marks.

This year – off a much smaller sample of games – those numbers are 12 goals, just over three marks inside 50 and just less than three contested marks.

During the pre-season, Daniher was hopeful of having the impact he's starting to deliver.

"To be able to get out there every week last year was really fun, really enjoyable, and now I can focus on having a greater contribution and making sure I'm helping the club move forward," he said.

"I'm very diligent in the way I plan … I'm interested in improving all facets of my game."

What could be even more mouth-watering for the Lions is the impending return of Eric Hipwood from a ruptured ACL.

The lanky forward is around four weeks from returning, and when he, Daniher and Dan McStay teamed up in 11 games last season, Brisbane had a 10-1 record and was the most potent scoring team in the League.

Until then, The Joe Show will roll along just fine.