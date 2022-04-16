Cooper Murley is tackled by Oliver Dempsey in round two of the VFL season on April 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

After an action-packed Good Friday, the footy continues over the weekend with two games on Saturday, starting with Sandringham v Gold Coast from 11.05am AEST before Collingwood v GWS at the AIA Centre from 2.05pm AEST.

There are four games on a super Sunday, kicking off with Carlton v Richmond from 11.05am AEST.

Joel Ottavi from Williamstown celebrates a goal against Casey in VFL round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, the 2022 WAFL season kicked off on Good Friday with three matches before a monster Saturday when Perth takes on West Coast and reigning premier Subiaco hosts South Fremantle in a rematch of the 2021 Grand Final.

Subiaco players celebrate winning the 2021 WAFL premiership. Picture: WAFL

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round four

Thursday, April 14

Southport v Geelong, Fankhauser Reserve, 7.05pm AEST

Friday, April 15

North Melbourne v Footscray, Arden St Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Williamstown v Werribee, Downer Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Saturday, April 16

Sandringham v Gold Coast, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 11.05am AEST

Collingwood v GWS, AIA Centre, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, April 17

Carlton v Richmond, Ikon Park, 11.05am AEST

Sydney v Northern Bullants, Blacktown International Sportspark, 1.05pm AEST

Casey Demons v Coburg Lions, Casey Fields, 1.35pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Essendon, ETU Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round one

Friday, April 15

West Perth v Claremont, Provident Financial Oval, 2.10pm AWST

East Perth v Swan Districts, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder v East Fremantle, Lane Group Stadium, 4.10pm AWST

Saturday, April 16

Perth v West Coast, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

Subiaco v South Fremantle, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST