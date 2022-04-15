FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

There are two games on Good Friday - North Melbourne v Footscray at Arden St Oval from 12.05pm, and Williamstown v Werribee from 1.05pm.

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL and WAFL games you want to watch

The footy continues over the weekend with two games on Saturday, including Collingwood v GWS at the AIA Centre from 2.05pm before winding up with a super Sunday of four games that kicks off with Carlton v Richmond from 11.05am.

Joel Ottavi from Williamstown celebrates a goal against Casey in VFL round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, the 2022 WAFL season begins this weekend with a huge opening round that begins with three games on Good Friday: West Perth v Claremont, East Perth v Swan Districts and Peel Thunder v East Fremantle.

The round continues on Saturday when Perth takes on West Coast and reigning premier Subiaco hosts South Fremantle in a rematch of the 2021 Grand Final.

Subiaco players celebrate winning the 2021 WAFL premiership. Picture: WAFL

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the WAFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Smithy's VFL fixture, round four

Thursday, April 14

Southport v Geelong, Fankhauser Reserve, 7.05pm AEST

Friday, April 15

North Melbourne v Footscray, Arden St Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Williamstown v Werribee, Downer Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Saturday, April 16

Sandringham v Gold Coast, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 11.05am AEST

Collingwood v GWS, AIA Centre, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, April 17

Carlton v Richmond, Ikon Park, 11.05am AEST

Sydney v Northern Bullants, Blacktown International Sportspark, 1.05pm AEST

Casey Demons v Coburg Lions, Casey Fields, 1.35pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Essendon, ETU Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round one

Friday, April 15

West Perth v Claremont, Provident Financial Oval, 2.10pm AWST

East Perth v Swan Districts, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder v East Fremantle, Lane Group Stadium, 4.10pm AWST

Saturday, April 16

Perth v West Coast, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

Subiaco v South Fremantle, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST