FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
After an action-packed Good Friday, the footy continues over the weekend with two games on Saturday, starting with Sandringham v Gold Coast from 11.05am AEST before Collingwood v GWS at the AIA Centre from 2.05pm AEST.
There are four games on a super Sunday, kicking off with Carlton v Richmond from 11.05am AEST.
Meanwhile, the 2022 WAFL season kicked off on Good Friday with three matches before a monster Saturday when Perth takes on West Coast from 2.10pm AWST and reigning premier Subiaco hosts South Fremantle in a rematch of the 2021 Grand Final.
The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round four
Thursday, April 14
Southport v Geelong, Fankhauser Reserve, 7.05pm AEST
Friday, April 15
North Melbourne v Footscray, Arden St Oval, 12.05pm AEST
Williamstown v Werribee, Downer Oval, 1.05pm AEST
Saturday, April 16
Sandringham v Gold Coast, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 11.05am AEST
Collingwood v GWS, AIA Centre, 2.05pm AEST
Sunday, April 17
Carlton v Richmond, Ikon Park, 11.05am AEST
Sydney v Northern Bullants, Blacktown International Sportspark, 1.05pm AEST
Casey Demons v Coburg Lions, Casey Fields, 1.35pm AEST
Port Melbourne v Essendon, ETU Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
WAFL fixture, round one
Friday, April 15
West Perth v Claremont, Provident Financial Oval, 2.10pm AWST
East Perth v Swan Districts, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST
Peel Thunder v East Fremantle, Lane Group Stadium, 4.10pm AWST
Saturday, April 16
Perth v West Coast, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST
Subiaco v South Fremantle, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST