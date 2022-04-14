BRISBANE and Collingwood are both looking to bounce back from round four losses when they go head to head at the Gabba from 7.35pm AEST.

While the Lions only narrowly went down on the road to Geelong last week, the Pies were shellshocked by an undermanned West Coast outfit at Marvel Stadium.



It's the second consecutive loss for new coach Craig McRae and it's brought the Pies back down to earth after a sizzling start to the season.





Match Previews R5: Brisbane v Collingwood Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Lions and the Magpies at the Gabba

McRae reacted at the selection table, too, bringing in some midfield muscle for the sold-out match with the return of Taylor Adams and Jordan De Goey.

The Magpies have also recalled tall timber Jordan Roughead for his first game of the season following shoulder surgery, along with Mason Cox and Nathan Kreuger.

Mason Cox, Darcy Cameron, Darcy Moore, Brodie Grundy & Jordan Roughead playing tonight for COLL

First time a V/@AFL side has had 5 two metre tall players in the one side

For the Lions, ruckman Oscar McInerney returns from suspension, while No.20 pick from last year's NAB AFL Draft Kai Lohmann has been selected to debut.

Lohmann has kicked nine goals in three VFL games this season and impressed with his goal nous and forward pressure.

Nakia Cockatoo and young forward Tom Fullarton have made way.