ARE YOU ready to be entertained? We've got not one, but TWO huge games coming at you on a massive Good Friday.

First up, it's North Melbourne taking on the Western Bulldogs from 4.20pm AEST. Then West Coast and Sydney will face off from 5.40pm AWST.

The Dogs will be looking to get their season back on track against the improving Kangaroos after going down to a rejuvenated Richmond line-up last weekend.

>> FOLLOW THE STATS LIVE WHEN THE GAME BEGINS

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR FINAL TEAMS AND SUBS

Both teams sit 1-3 and will be desperate for the four points.

The Dogs have regained key defender Zaine Cordy for the clash, while Riley Garcia is in after strong VFL form.

For the Roos, youngster Eddie Ford has been named in place of Cam Zurhaar (concussion) with last week's sub Aidan Bonar dropped.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R5: North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos and the Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium

In Perth, the Eagles have been smashed again by COVID, with star defender Jeremy McGovern ruled out due to health and safety protocols, joining three-time All-Australian ruckman Nic Naitanui out of the side that beat Collingwood in round four.

>> FOLLOW THE STATS LIVE WHEN THE GAME BEGINS

The Eagles welcome back skipper Luke Shuey, gun midfielder Tim Kelly, Jamie Cripps and Elliot Yeo.

Logan McDonald replaces injured Swans superstar Lance Franklin, while former skipper Josh Kennedy will be left at home.

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 4.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

North Melbourne: Tom Powell

Western Bulldogs: Mitch Wallis