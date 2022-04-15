THE EASTER weekend presents us with many challenges and game times are one of them.

Make sure you are up to date with the match times, remembering that the first game on Good Friday kicks off at 4:20pm AEST with the Kangaroos hosting the Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium.

On Thursday night we saw Brisbane holding off a fast finishing Collingwood by seven points but for the most popular Fantasy players, we saw mixed results.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Nick Daicos (MID, $545,000) was impressive with 80 and Lachie Neale (MID, $875,000) did his owners proud with the second highest score of the night with 119. Jack Crisp (DEF/MID, $791,000) led all scorers with 125 whereas Brodie Grundy (RUC, $846,000) failed to get going as he managed just 54.

With many awesome games on the cards, sit back, relax … eat some chocolate and embrace yourself for what will be a massive weekend of Fantasy football.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' Fantasy preview: round five Is Patrick Cripps a hold or a trade? Roy, Calvin and Warnie debate what to do with the injured star and reveal their Easter trades

Roy’s best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy’s best buys for round five.

Sam Walsh (MID, $873,000) – After an interrupted start to the year, Walsh is starting to find his feet after scores of 95, 112 and 89. He has dropped $41k and is ripe for the picking.

Callum Mills (MID, $857,000) – West Coast and Hawthorn are his next opponents and it couldn’t get any easier. Coming off 106, Mills is a super pick if you can trust his body.

Justin McInerney (DEF/MID, $577,000) – He was hot property at the start of the season and McInerney is now fit and firing. His 107 last week showed us exactly what he is capable of.

Nathan O’Driscoll (DEF/MID, $275,000) – Even though O’Driscoll went up $73k last week after his score of 109, he is still nearly a ‘must-have’ with a break-even of -32. Get on!

ALL THE TEAMS Check them out

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break-down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via the Facebook page from 6:15pm AEST and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Most traded in

Nathan O’Driscoll (DEF/MID, $275,000) – 19k

– 19k Marcus Windhager (MID/FWD, $218,000) – 8k

– 8k Bailey Smith (MID, $872,000) – 8k

– 8k Will Brodie (MID/FWD, $595,000) – 4.9k

– 4.9k Hugh Dixon (RUC/FWD, $278,000) – 2.9k

Two rookies top the list this week after impressive outings last weekend. However, it’s the form of Bailey Smith (MID, $872,000) that has caught everyone’s eye after he started the season averaging 131 across three games. Even though Will Brodie (MID/FWD, $595,000) has gone up $208k, it hasn’t stopped coaches jumping aboard and with a breakeven of just 14, the ship hasn’t sailed just yet.

Bailey Smith in action during the Richmond-Western Bulldogs clash in round four on April 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Most traded out

Patrick Cripps (MID, $803,000) – 23.9k

– 23.9k Patrick McCartin (DEF/FWD, $359,000) – 10.4k

– 10.4k Josh Ward (MID, $381,000) – 7.7k

– 7.7k Matt Rowell (MID, $572,000) – 6.4k

– 6.4k Joshua Gibcus (DEF, $294,000) – 4.1k

Hold or fold? That is the biggest question of the week and we’re talking about the hamstrung Patrick Cripps (MID, $803,000). What looks to be a one-week injury, Fantasy coaches are still jumping off the Carlton superstar who has dominated this season. With a breakeven of 114, even if he is back next week, his price won’t fluctuate too much and he could still be traded back in. For those who are holding … it’s a courageous move that just might be a season defining play.

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps sits on the bench after being subbed out against Gold Coast in R4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No. 1 – Jack Steele v Gold Coast

Suns are the second easiest for midfielders to score against and Steele is coming of his best score for the year of 130. He had 136 against the Suns last year and should have a day out under the roof at Marvel Stadium.

No. 2 – Touk Miller v St Kilda

Miller scored 119 against the Saints last year and in recent weeks, he has had his colours lowered by taggers. This will not be the case this week, so expect Touk to be running free and scoring at will.

No. 3 – Josh Dunkley v Kangaroos

Based on form alone, Dunkley is a brilliant option. With recent scores of 129 and 132, he ticks all the boxes this week against a team he had 110 against last year.

No. 4 – Ben Keays v Richmond

With three scores of 130+ in the first four games, Keays has be lighting it up. He even had 129 against the Tigers last year and is the third highest scoring player in the game.

No. 5 – Max Gawn v GWS Giants

Gawn was back in town and finds himself coming off a season-high 140. Gawn should have it all his own way against Matt Flynn who comes in to replace the suspended Preuss. He even scored 96 and 135 against the Giants last year.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and like the Facebook page to join in the conversation.