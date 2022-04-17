PORT Adelaide's season is hanging by a thread as it prepares for a must-win clash against Carlton at the MCG.

The Power are the only team yet to taste victory this season, sitting rock bottom after the opening four weeks of the season.

And they have been dealt another horror injury blow with ruckman Scott Lycett to miss the majority of the season with a shoulder injury.

He joins key forward Charlie Dixon on the sidelines, but in better news, key defender Aliir Aliir and classy veteran Robbie Gray both return to take on Carlton.

After a hot start to the season with three straight wins, the Blues came crashing back to reality last week with a shock loss to Gold Coast and a hamstring injury to inspiration skipper Patrick Cripps.

Coach Michael Voss reacted savagely by dropping Tom De Koning, Lachie Plowman, Lachie Fogarty, Jordan Boyd and Lochie O'Brien, while Marc Pittonet and Jack Newnes headline the inclusions.

Carlton v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Carlton: Paddy Dow

Port Adelaide: Jed McEntee