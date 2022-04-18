Keidean Coleman in action for Brisbane against Melbourne in the 2022 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

KEIDEAN Coleman's return from injury is about to give Brisbane coach Chris Fagan his first genuine selection dilemma of 2022.

Coleman injured his hamstring in the AAMI Community Series against the Western Bulldogs in March, missing the past six weeks, and has now been cleared for a return.

The creative half-back had a breakout 2021 – among the Lions' best three players during their finals campaign – and would justify an immediate recall for Sunday's QClash against Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium.

However, it's not that simple to slot back into the 4-1 Lions.

Kidean Coleman (left) with ice on his hamstring during the AAMI Community Series clash against the Western Bulldogs on March 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The main roadblock for Coleman is the success of Dayne Zorko's move into defence.

Brisbane's captain, who battled some scar tissue from a pre-season ankle procedure during the early rounds, has been explosive in his new role, taking the game on with his quick decision-making and aggressive kicking.

Zorko ranks second among his team for metres gained and score involvements.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Make your trades NOW

To accommodate Coleman, Fagan could move his skipper back into the midfield/half-forward rotation, a role he won a fifth best and fairest in just half a dozen games ago.

That would likely result in Kai Lohmann, the exciting half-forward debutant against Collingwood last Thursday night, being put back to the VFL.

Kai Lohmann handballs under pressure during the R4 clash between Brisbane and Collingwood at the Gabba on April 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

But if the coach wants Zorko to team with Coleman and Daniel Rich in the backline alongside Brisbane's three tall defenders and lockdown stopper Brandon Starcevich, he has to look elsewhere.

Perhaps Noah Answerth could make way? One defender in, one defender out. But Fagan said all pre-season the feisty Answerth was a best 22 player after missing all of last year with groin problems, and his first five rounds have justified that faith.

Answerth has spent time on a wing, which he could do again, putting into question the places of reliable veteran Mitch Robinson and bang-in-form Mr Fix-It, Cal Ah Chee.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Exciting Lion flies high to pluck a ripper Callum Ah Chee takes to the skies and hauls in this impressive grab

Answerth, Robinson and Ah Chee all play with a physical edge the coach likes.

Fagan could, of course, let Coleman return through the VFL, but he's been running strongly for weeks and would appear ready to go at the top level.

So, whether it's Lohmann, who would be terribly unlucky after just one outing, or one of Answerth, Robinson or Ah Chee, there's no easy answer for Fagan.