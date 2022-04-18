Jeremy McGovern in action for West Coast against Collingwood in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

STAR West Coast pair Andrew Gaff and Oscar Allen are unlikely to return for Saturday's away clash against fellow struggler Port Adelaide.

The Eagles, who have a 1-4 record, were embarrassed by 63 points by Sydney on Good Friday, while the Power slumped to an 0-5 start with their narrow loss to Carlton on Sunday.

Coach Adam Simpson was hopeful in-form defender Jeremy McGovern would return having missed the Swans game due to health and safety protocols but was less optimistic about Gaff (ankle) and Allen (foot).

"McGovern has missed a week so we'll see what happens there," Simpson told Channel Seven.

"Gaff and Allen are probably not going to be available this week. It's going to be touch and go. We'll work through that in the next few days.

"We'll transition everyone back on the individual basis that if they're fit enough, they'll play. If they're not, they won't."

A disappointed Andrew Gaff leads West Coast off the field after round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Simpson's latter comment comes amid criticism around the decision to bring back Elliot Yeo, Luke Shuey, Tim Kelly and Jamie Cripps from layoffs all at once against Sydney.

"It's an interesting question," Simpson said. "Getting the guys back, getting the synergy back, you can't replicate that until they play together.

"That debate will rage on but we need to get our good players playing well and playing together. Obviously on the weekend wasn’t ideal but hopefully they get better this week."

He added: "I think they're fit. It's the synergy piece we need to work… I think they've only played 14 games together in their careers, so trying to get that synergy in that group is critical.

"(If) those guys play well, we go pretty close to winning. We understand the issue, we're working through it."

Luke Shuey in action during West Coast's loss to Sydney in round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles may have more availability with Sam Petrevski-Seton returning in the WAFL on the weekend after a minor calf injury.

Xavier O'Neill, who was unlucky to be left out after the round four win over Collingwood, had 27 disposals including six clearances and a goal in the WAFL to press his case for a recall.

Mature-age draftee Greg Clark also collected 18 disposals with an equal game-high nine tackles on managed minutes in his first game since a pre-season shoulder injury.

Simpson also admitted forward Jack Darling is "down on form", having only kicked four goals in four games, with an average of 9.5 disposals and 3.2 marks per game this season after an interrupted pre-season.

"Unfortunately on the weekend he was a little bit down along with everyone else," Simpson said. "We only had 29 inside 50s so supply isn't quite the same as it once was.

"He is a little bit down on form. Obviously like many of us, we need to get back on the track, train hard and produce. We expect a rebound from all of them, including Jack."