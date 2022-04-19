Ollie Wines looks on during the R1 clash between Port Adelaide and Brisbane on March 19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide skipper Tom Jonas is confident reigning Brownlow Medal winner Ollie Wines will return for Saturday's must-win game against struggling West Coast on Saturday.

Wines has not played for the Power since being subbed out of the round four loss to Melbourne at half-time after suffering from nausea, before spending the evening in hospital with a heart irregularity.

The issue has since been revealed to be atrial fibrillation which can spontaneously cause an irregular heart rhythm. The heartbeat irregularity resolved itself, with Wines discharged from hospital the following evening.

Wines missed Port's round five loss to Carlton on Sunday, having been cleared to return to light training last week.

Coach Ken Hinkley said on Sunday he was cautiously optimistic Wines would return to face the Eagles, with Jonas reiterating that having seen Wines first hand at training.

Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines is subbed off during R4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Ollie is another where he'll put his hand up to play," Jonas said. "Once again, it's going to come down to health and safety.

"He's really confident, he spent the week around the group, pretty much training. I'm confident he'll play."

Jonas said Lachie Jones should be available to return after a week in health and safety protocols, while he was bullish about his own availability after a knee knock against the Blues.

"I was a little bit stiff yesterday but I've got another five days to get it right," Jonas said.

"It might be a bit of a quieter week on the track but I'm pretty confident I'll get up for this clash."

The Power have endured a tougher run with injury this year compared to recent seasons, with ruckman Scott Lycett the latest star to go down, needing shoulder surgery which will sideline him for three months.

Port Adelaide traded deputy ruckman Peter Ladhams to Sydney in the off-season, meaning 22-year-old Sam Hayes was brought in to debut against Carlton and Jonas offered him a vote of confidence, given his likely extended opportunity in the seniors.

Sam Hayes and Jack Silvagni compete in the ruck during the R5 clash between Port Adelaide and Carlton at the MCG on April 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's been a long while coming for Hayesy," Jonas said. "He's played some great footy. He obviously won the (Port Adelaide) Magpies best and fairest last year.

"It was great to see him get that opportunity. He's going to have some challenges rising to the level of an AFL ruckman.

"On the weekend he showed a great competitiveness and showed his skill as a tap ruckman. His challenge is going to be being able to do that week-in week-out against the best ruckmen in the competition."