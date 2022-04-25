FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
After an action-packed weekend of VFL footy, there is one more game to complete the round with Essendon and Collingwood doing battle at Windy Hill from 1.05pm AEST.
>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL and WAFL games you want to watch
The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.
>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game
>> Check out the WAFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game
Smithy's VFL fixture, round five
Saturday, April 23
GWS Giants v Sandringham, Blacktown International Sportspark, 12.05pm AEST
Werribee v Carlton, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST
Footscray v Southport, VU Whitten Oval, 7.35pm AEST
Sunday, April 24
Brisbane v Port Melbourne, Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, 11.05am AEST
Coburg v Box Hill, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST
Richmond v Casey Demons, Swinburne Centre, 2.10pm AEST
Frankston v North Melbourne, Skybus Stadium, 7.05pm AEST
Monday, April 25
Essendon v Collingwood, Windy Hill, 1.05pm AEST
WAFL fixture, round two
Saturday, April 23
South Fremantle v West Coast, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1.10pm AWST
Swan Districts v East Fremantle, Steel Blue Oval, 2pm AWST
Claremont v Subiaco, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST
Sunday, April 24
Peel Thunder v West Perth, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST
Perth v East Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 5.10pm AWST