FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

After an action-packed weekend of VFL footy, there is one more game to complete the round with Essendon and Collingwood doing battle at Windy Hill from 1.05pm AEST.

Subiaco players celebrate winning the 2021 WAFL premiership. Picture: WAFL

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round five

Saturday, April 23

GWS Giants v Sandringham, Blacktown International Sportspark, 12.05pm AEST

Werribee v Carlton, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Footscray v Southport, VU Whitten Oval, 7.35pm AEST

Sunday, April 24

Brisbane v Port Melbourne, Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, 11.05am AEST

Coburg v Box Hill, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST

Richmond v Casey Demons, Swinburne Centre, 2.10pm AEST

Frankston v North Melbourne, Skybus Stadium, 7.05pm AEST

Monday, April 25

Essendon v Collingwood, Windy Hill, 1.05pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round two

Saturday, April 23

South Fremantle v West Coast, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1.10pm AWST

Swan Districts v East Fremantle, Steel Blue Oval, 2pm AWST

Claremont v Subiaco, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Sunday, April 24

Peel Thunder v West Perth, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Perth v East Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 5.10pm AWST